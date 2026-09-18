Looking for your next read? Start with these 5 Crossword Book Award picks

The Crossword Book Awards are back for their landmark 20th edition, with an extensive longlist of 50 titles across fiction, non-fiction, translations, children’s books, and business and management. Jeet Thayil, Viswanathan Anand, Rahul Bhattacharya, Anuradha Roy, Shanta Gokhale and T M Krishna are among the authors nominated for the awards.

This week, we recommend one book from each category:

Absolute Jafar by Sarnath Banerjee

Beautiful and funny, Sarnath Banerjee’s semi-autobiographical graphic novel, Absolute Jafar, merits a place on any bookshelf. The protagonist, Brighu, a Delhi-based compulsive walker, marries Mahrukh, an artist from Karachi. Banerjee renders the unique absurdity of a couple spending years in India’s languorous administrative offices with deadpan humour. The marriage dissolves, but their son, Jafar, born in Berlin, inherits these fractured histories. His only link to his parents’ countries is the bedtime stories of jinns and street food his father tells him. A cheetah, labelled “the last migrant,” bookends the novel. Interspersed with nostalgic pop culture references, it is a meditation on walking, waiting, and the courage to keep moving, “even if it does not take you anywhere.” Published by HarperCollins India, the book is nominated in the Fiction category.