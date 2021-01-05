Costa Book Awards for 2020 announced; check out the winners

The Costa Awards is a set of literary awards awarded first in 1971.(Source: Amazon.com | Designed by Gargi Singh)

The Costa Book Awards for 2020, under several categories, have been announced. First Novel Award 2020 has been awarded to Love After Love by Ingrid Persaud, while the Novel Award 2020 has been given to The Mermaid of Black Conch: A Love Story by Monique Roffey. The Louder I Will Sing by Lee Lawrence won the Biography Award while The Historians by Eavan Boland won the Poetry Award. Children’s Award has been given to Voyage of the Sparrowhawk by Natasha Farrant.

The Louder I Will Sing by Lawrence is a powerful memoir detailing his journey for justice for his mother who was shot in 1985 by London police.

Revealing this year’s five fantastic Costa Book Award category winners!#CostaBookAwards pic.twitter.com/WvS46knJT6 — Costa Book Awards (@CostaBookAwards) January 4, 2021

In a long Twitter thread, Lee expressed his gratitude and shared the way his mother would have reacted to the news. “This is a moment in time that I know that my mum, Cherry Groce, would have been proud to see. Her story, the injustice inflicted upon her and the subsequent fight to achieve recognition has not been in vain.”

“Since writing The Louder I Will Sing, there has been a re-ignition and expansion of allyship and togetherness throughout our community and far beyond. People who didn’t know our history are now being introduced to it for the first time and it’s creating a shift,” he further added.

WOW! If only you could see the huge smile on my face right now. I am very pleased and honoured to announce that my memoir, The Louder I Will Sing, has won the Costa Coffee Book Award in their Biography category. pic.twitter.com/qrOCMrmbJ3 — Lee Lawrence (@MrLeeLawrence) January 4, 2021

