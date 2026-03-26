Cooking for My Firefly by Malvika Singh: Where memory simmered and friendship was served

Before the first flame flickers beneath a pan, before the first guest crosses a threshold, before memory finds its mouth in food—there is Malvika Singh, quietly composing a life where living and hosting become one seamless, shimmering act.

Cooking for My Firefly is not a book you read. It is a room you enter.

And once inside, you realise—this is not about food. This is about how to live.

Singh writes with a cultivated carelessness, an elegance that never announces itself. Her sentences settle like old friends at dusk—unhurried, unguarded, full of stories already lived well. The world she builds is burnished, breathing, brimming: Delhi drawing rooms dense with dialogue, dining tables dappled with dishes, laughter looping through languorous evenings.

Here, food is not plated—it is placed. Not presented, but passed.

A spoonful of daal carries decades. A kebab holds conversation. A parantha becomes a passport—portable, personal, profoundly political in its quiet insistence that culture is not curated, it is cooked.

What Singh offers is not instruction but intuition. Recipes ripple through the book, but resist rigidity. They move by memory, by mood, by andaaz—that instinctive intelligence of the hand that knows without measuring, that remembers without recording.

This is cooking as conversation. As continuity. As care.

More than anything, this is hospitality as philosophy.

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Her homes—Sujan Singh Park, Kautilya Marg—are not addresses but atmospheres. Doors soften. Guests accumulate. Economists, artists, politicians, poets, friends, strangers—all folded into an ever-expanding circle where hierarchy dissolves and humanity remains.

There is argument without animosity. Disagreement without distance. Debate that deepens rather than divides.

In an age that confuses performance for presence, Singh restores the radical act of simply being together.

And yet, threaded through this abundance is an ache.

Because the world she writes of is slipping.

The slow simmer replaced by the swift swipe. The mortar and pestle yielding to machines. Meals moving outward—restaurants, rehearsed experiences—while the home, once a hub of heat and heart, grows quieter.

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Singh does not sermonise this shift. She shows us what it cost—and what we can still reclaim.

Because this book is not only her story. It becomes, unexpectedly, ours.

There are meals that fill, and meals that form. At her table, food is never solitary—it is shared, stretched, steeped in story. I remember a daal she served nearly fifteen years ago—slow-cooked in a humble matka, at a table where conversations moved as fluidly as the ghee. That matka travelled—from Delhi to New York, to a farm in Hebron, and back to India—carrying her cadence of care. In its clay, flavours deepen into something silken, smoky, sustained. Each time it is used, it conjures not just a meal, but memory—her way of stitching stories into sustenance, of turning dinner into a living archive.

Because that is what Singh understands: to feed is to remember, and to remember is to belong.

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When she is immobilised after a devastating accident, life does not retreat—it rearranges. Friends arrive in waves, bearing food, fragments, familiarity. What could have been isolation becomes illumination.

She learns the rarest art: to be alone without being lonely.

The same alchemy returns during the pandemic. The world contracts; the home expands. Kitchens become continents. Menus map migrations. Within walls, entire worlds are conjured—Persian perfumes, Italian indulgences, Indian intimacies—each meal proving imagination can outpace limitation.

And always, there is the Firefly—her husband, Jugnu.

Not just a name, but a metaphor. Of warmth that wavers yet persists. Of light that does not blind but beckons. Of love lived not loudly, but luminously.

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Around this ever-evolving table gathers a legacy not of recipes but of relationships.

Because what Singh ultimately preserves is not cuisine—it is connection.

The rolling pin passes from parent to child to grandchild—but what travels with it is far more fragile, far more formidable: the instinct to gather, the impulse to give, the intelligence of intimacy.

To sit at a table, to share a meal, to serve another—it may be the most essential, most sublime, most sacred offering we have left. And yet, so few practice it now with reverence.

Singh does. She shows us how.

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Read this book, and you will want to cook—not for applause, but for affection. To call people in. To clear space. To create memory.

Buy this book.

Not because it will teach you how to cook—but because it will remind you how to care.

And perhaps, if you listen closely, you will hear it—the soft shimmer of a firefly, flickering through food and friendship, asking:

Will you gather again?