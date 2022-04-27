Cookbook celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s reign to be released later this month

In celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, which marks 70 years of her reign — the longest for any British monarch — a royal cookbook containing recipes from different countries will be released later this month.

The book and the recipes — all 70 of them — are dedicated to the queen, who celebrated her 96th birthday on April 21, 2022. The Platinum Jubilee commemorations will happen later this year with a weekend of festivities in June.

According to an Independent report, it will include a four-day public holiday, a Platinum Jubilee Pageant through London, a party at Buckingham Palace, the queen’s annual birthday parade, and Trooping the Colour.

Per the outlet, the new Platinum Jubilee cookbook contains recipes from British embassies and high commissions; it will be released on April 28, 2022.

Recipes include Cardamom Lamb from the New Delhi high commission, Green Fish Curry from the Islamabad high commission, Whisky-laced Bread & Butter Pudding, from the Washington D.C. embassy, among others.

Besides the recipes, the cookbook also contains diplomatic stories with a foreword by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. Many of the recipes were served during royal visits — “that are proudly British, inspired by local influences from the embassy’s host country, or a fusion of the two”, reads the book’s description on Bloomsbury.com.

The book also highlights how much the culinary journey has changed in the UK during the queen’s rule. In the foreword, Charles and Camilla write that the outlook was “bleak” when the queen took the throne, and how it has since been “transformed”.

“Several foods were still rationed and the meagre choice of ingredients on offer posed a challenge to even the most creative cook,” they write, as mentioned in the Independent report. “Meals from other parts of the world were almost unheard of. The only option for a takeaway was the ever-faithful fish and chips; and olive oil was sold in small bottles by chemists, for medical rather than culinary use.”

“Today, our tastes have been transformed,” they add, mentioning that the most “profound, almost spiritual significance, of breaking bread with others” had stayed.

