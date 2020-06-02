Indian writer wins regional award for Asia in Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Indian writer Kritika Pandey has won the coveted honour of the regional award for Asia in 2020 for The Great Indian Tee and Snakes. (Source: Commonwealth Writers/YouTube) Indian writer Kritika Pandey has won the coveted honour of the regional award for Asia in 2020 for The Great Indian Tee and Snakes. (Source: Commonwealth Writers/YouTube)

Every year, The Commonwealth Short Story Prize is awarded for the best unpublished short fiction. Commonwealth citizens aged 18 and above are eligible for it. Winners of this year were recently announced and Indian writer Kritika Pandey has won the coveted honour of the regional award for Asia in 2020 for The Great Indian Tee and Snakes. It talks about love in an age of hatred and prejudice.

Pandey had been previously nominated for the Pushcart Prize. She is currently pursuing an MFA degree at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

“For the past several years, I’ve been reading the winning stories of the Commonwealth Short Story Prize and am invariably struck by how much they are able to accomplish within a few thousand words. It is my absolute honour to have my short story included in that list. Moreover, getting published in a magazine like Granta would make my work available to thousands of readers from around the world, which is what every writer hopes for. I chose to submit to the CSSP because it is one of those few literary awards that value the unique context of the postcolonial writer. Besides, the international judging panel always consists of stellar writers and poets. To have the opportunity to share my work with them and to know that they would read it with care is a reward in itself,” she commented on her win.

Apart from her, other winners are: Innocent Chizaram Ilo (Africa), Reyah Martin (Canada and Europe), Brian S Heap (Caribbean) and Andrea E Macleod (Pacific).

