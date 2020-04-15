Comic book creators take to Twitter to auction artworks, comic books

A group of comic book creators are coming together to lend their support to the retailers whose operations have been severely affected by the global crisis. (Representational Photo) A group of comic book creators are coming together to lend their support to the retailers whose operations have been severely affected by the global crisis. (Representational Photo)

In light of the present pandemic, all of us are slowly moving towards a more digital world. In a similar vein, many comic book creators will be taking the help of social media to auction their books and in turn help those stories which have been affected. According to a report in The New York Times, a group of comic book creators are coming together to lend their support to the retailers whose operations have been severely affected by the global crisis.

They will be using Twitter and the hashtag #Creators4Comic wherein 120 creators will auction artworks and comic books. It will take place from Wednesday till Monday. The gesture will aid the Book Industry Charitable Foundation, which is reaching out to bookstores for emergency help.

This has been organised by comic book writers Sam Humphries and Brian Michael Bendis, with the help of Kami Garcia, Gwenda Bond and Phil Jimenez. The report states that Humphries will be auctioning How to Break Into Comics by Making Your Own Comics. “It mirrors my own comic book secret origin story,” he was quoted as saying.

Much has changed in the way books are being bought and read. In a report in The Guardian, it was reported that staying home has led to people reading more. The report had stated that even though Waterstones, one of UK’s largest book chains was closed, its online sales have increased by a staggering 400 per cent. There has a particular surge in demands for books like Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s Love in the Time of Cholera and One Hundred Years of Solitude, Sylvia Plath’s The Bell Jar, F Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby and Toni Morrison’s Beloved.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd