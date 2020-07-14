Colson Whitehead wins the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction

The Nickel Boys author has won the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction. (Rohit Jain Paras) The Nickel Boys author has won the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction. (Rohit Jain Paras)

Earlier this year, author Colson Whitehead won the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for fiction. It was the second time the writer won the honour. But the year is far from over and so are the accolades for him. The Nickel Boys author has now won the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction.

ALSO READ | Pulitzer Prize 2020: Colson Whitehead wins for fiction for the second time

A report in the AP states that this will make Whitehead the youngest recipient of the honour. Previous winners include Toni Morrison, Denis Johnson among others. “As a kid, I’d walk into great New York City libraries like the Schomburg and the Mid-Manhattan, on a field trip or for a school assignment, and feel this deep sense of awe, as if I’d stumbled into a sacred pocket in the city. I hope that right now there’s a young kid who looks like me, who sees the Library of Congress recognize Black artists and feels encouraged to pursue their own vision and find their own sacred spaces of inspiration,” he said in a statement, as quoted by a report in AP.

ALSO READ | The Pulitzer put me in a good mood for a year: Colson Whitehead

Previously, in an interview with Indian Express, the author had commented upon winning the Pulitzer. “The success of the book allowed me to write full-time, and it put me in a really good mood for a year (laughs). If I found myself in a long line at the supermarket, I wasn’t getting stressed any more, I could chill out. My mood is back to the same misery now.”

(With inputs from AP)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd