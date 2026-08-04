CJP protests dealt PM Modi bigger blow than election defeat: Arundhati Roy

Author and activist Arundhati Roy at the launch of the Hindi edition of her memoir Meri Maa, Meri Gangster (Mother Mary Comes to Me) at the India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

Author and activist Arundhati Roy congratulated the youth-led Cockroach Janata Party demonstrations at Jantar Mantar for inflicting a political wound on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which the Mother Mary Comes to Me author said, surpassing any electoral setback, dismantling a meticulously crafted public persona of 24 years in barely two weeks.

Speaking at the launch of the Hindi translation of her memoir Mother Mary Comes to Me on Monday, Roy told the gathering, as detailed in a PTI dispatch, that the street mobilisation had proven how swiftly entrenched narratives can unravel, regardless of the resources invested in building them.

‘The script is being written’

“I like that nobody knows what comes next. The script is being written,” Roy said, as per PTI’s coverage of the event. She contrasted the protesters’ swift impact with the decades-long branding exercise around the Prime Minister, asserting that even the perception of permanence had been shaken at its roots.