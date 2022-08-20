scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 20, 2022

CJI releases Mahatma’s autobiography in Telugu

The Chief Justice N V Ramana said from a common man, Gandhi rose to become a Mahatma by leading the freedom struggle on a non-violent path

satya sodhanaGandhi's autobiography has been brought out in Telugu (Source: Amazon.in)

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana here on Friday released a book ‘Satya Sodhana’, a Telugu translation of Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography ‘The Story of My Experiments with Truth’, published by Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Justice said from a common man, Gandhi rose to become a Mahatma by leading the freedom struggle on a non-violent path.

“Worldover, there were many movements and struggles. Most of them were violent, but Gandhi showed the world a new path through a non-violent struggle,” Justice Ramana said.

Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia's plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Independence Day's end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...
satya sodhana The Story of My Experiments with Truth has been named Satya Sodhana in Telugu (Source: Amazon.in)

Many have followed the path of non-violence and led further struggles, he added.

He said Gandhi visited Tirupati twice in 1921 and 1933.

It was commendable that Gandhi’s autobiography has been brought out in Telugu to make future generations aware of his greatness and simplicity, he said.

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams executive officer (in charge) Dharma Reddy, Chittoor district Collector M Hari Narayanan, Tirupati district Collector K V Ramana Reddy and others attended the event.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 10:00:21 am
