scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 29, 2021
Breaking News

I am a woman who, at long last, has something meaningful to say: late actor Cicely Tyson on her memoir

Incidentally, her memoir, Just as I Am, was published on January 26, 2021, merely two days before she passed away

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 29, 2021 10:27:44 am
Cicely Tyson, Cicely Tyson memoir, Cicely Tyson book, Cicely Tyson just as i am, Cicely Tyson passes away, indian express, indian express newsShe was 96. (Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Cicely Tyson, the celebrated Black actor who earned an Oscar nomination at the age of 88, died on Thursday. She was 96. Tyson acted in numerous films and also the famous tv show How To Get Away With Murder with Viola Davis. Incidentally, her memoir, Just as I Am, was published on January 26, 2021, merely two days before she passed away.

Harper Collins, the publisher, quoted the actor speaking about the origin of the book. “Just As I Am is my truth. It is me, plain and unvarnished, with the glitter and garland set aside. In these pages, I am indeed Cicely, the actress who has been blessed to grace the stage and screen for six decades. Yet I am also the church girl who once rarely spoke a word. I am the teenager who sought solace in the verses of the old hymn for which this book is named. I am a daughter and mother, a sister, and a friend. I am an observer of human nature and the dreamer of audacious dreams. I am a woman who has hurt as immeasurably as I have loved, a child of God divinely guided by His hand. And here in my ninth decade, I am a woman who, at long last, has something meaningful to say.”

Her demise was announced by her family through her manager Larry Thompson even though details were not shared.

“With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. At this time, please allow the family their privacy,” a statement issued through Thompson read, as per a report in Associated Press.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 29: Latest News

Advertisement