I am a woman who, at long last, has something meaningful to say: late actor Cicely Tyson on her memoir

Cicely Tyson, the celebrated Black actor who earned an Oscar nomination at the age of 88, died on Thursday. She was 96. Tyson acted in numerous films and also the famous tv show How To Get Away With Murder with Viola Davis. Incidentally, her memoir, Just as I Am, was published on January 26, 2021, merely two days before she passed away.

Excited to see my book, #JustAsIAm, on @BookSparks 2021 Winter Reading Challenge – Let’s kickoff the new year with this winter’s hottest books! #WRC2021 https://t.co/7w4oDP6Bvl pic.twitter.com/aDzRtnz0UZ — Cicely Tyson (@IAmCicelyTyson) January 28, 2021

Harper Collins, the publisher, quoted the actor speaking about the origin of the book. “Just As I Am is my truth. It is me, plain and unvarnished, with the glitter and garland set aside. In these pages, I am indeed Cicely, the actress who has been blessed to grace the stage and screen for six decades. Yet I am also the church girl who once rarely spoke a word. I am the teenager who sought solace in the verses of the old hymn for which this book is named. I am a daughter and mother, a sister, and a friend. I am an observer of human nature and the dreamer of audacious dreams. I am a woman who has hurt as immeasurably as I have loved, a child of God divinely guided by His hand. And here in my ninth decade, I am a woman who, at long last, has something meaningful to say.”

Her demise was announced by her family through her manager Larry Thompson even though details were not shared.

“With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. At this time, please allow the family their privacy,” a statement issued through Thompson read, as per a report in Associated Press.