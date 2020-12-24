From The Gift of Magi to A Christmas Carol: Books you can read this festive season

It is never a bad time to read these books. (Source: Amazon.in | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Christmas is knocking on our doors, and the air is filled with festive cheer. Cakes are being baked and the Christmas tree is decorated. In the midst of it, there is also a tiny window to curl up with a book or even better — gift one. In case you are looking for book suggestions to read or gift this Christmas, here are some which will fit both the bills.

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

The 1843 novella has evolved into a classic Christmas book, perfect as a collectible and also a revisit. The story centers around a grumpy old man Ebenezer Scrooge who hates Christmas. On Christmas Eve, he acts selfish and unkind to people around him. What follows is him being visited by three Ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present, and Christmas Future. Each takes him through different stages of his life, giving him a peek into his future too. On Christmas the next morning, he is a changed man.

The Gift of Magi by O Henry

The short story subverted the general perception of love entailing sacrifices. (Source: Amazon.in) The short story subverted the general perception of love entailing sacrifices. (Source: Amazon.in)

Arguably one of the most celebrated shorts of O Henry, The Gift Of Magi takes the tradition of gifting during Christmas and reframes it into a timeless love story. If the idea is that love entails sacrifice, O Henry argues that true love locates the futility of it by balancing it with the gratification of togetherness. Tangible gifts cease to matter.

Little Women by Louis Mary Alcott

The 1868 novel is a coming-of-age in a lot of things. But mainly, it is a relevant exploration of life and death, ambition and responsibilities, and a reckoning of the worth of dreams. The book undeniably has autobiographical roots and when read in such a light, the characters’ struggle are heightened. It is never a bad time to gift or revisit the book.

The Father Christmas Letters by JRR Tolkien

JRR Tolkien’s The Father Christmas is a charming collection of letters. They have been written and illustrated by The Lord Of The Rings author for his kids. The book was published posthumously, and will make you all warm reading it.

The Deal of a Lifetime by Fredrik Backman

The book unpeels all that makes this stretch a memorable one–love but not without sacrifice. (Source: Penguin.co.uk) The book unpeels all that makes this stretch a memorable one–love but not without sacrifice. (Source: Penguin.co.uk)

Fathers and Christmas go a long way. It is essentially is father’s story to his son narrated over Christmas Eve. Within 100 pages, Backman upholds all the variations of holiday season, unpeeling everything that makes this stretch a memorable one–love but not without sacrifice.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd