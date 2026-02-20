Beyond Chowringhee: Remembering Mani Shankar Mukherjee – Sankar – the man who gave voice to a working city

The novelist, Mani Shankar Mukherjee (Sankar) has passed away in Kolkata at the age of 92. He was, as his vast body of work proves, the great chronicler of a world and people at work, speaking in a universal language that transcended borders.

Without him, vast worlds would have never entered Bengali literary imagination so unforgettably. A writer who began by honouring a deceased employer with his first novel, he went on to build an oeuvre that boasted bestsellers and timeless classics.

Here are six essential books from his remarkable literary journey:

1. Kato Ajanare (The Great Unknown)

Kato Ajanare (The Great Unknown) was Sankar’s first novel. (Source: via amazon/AI) Kato Ajanare (The Great Unknown) was Sankar’s first novel. (Source: via amazon/AI)

This was Sankar’s first novel, which mainly deals with the author’s memories of Mr. Barwell, a renowned Barrister of the Calcutta High Court. Sankar’s life as a writer began when he decided to honour his deceased employer by writing this book—since building a statue or naming a road after him weren’t feasible options. Interestingly, in 1959, Ritwik Ghatak started creating a Bengali film based on this novel, though the film remained unfinished.