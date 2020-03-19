Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie negates claims of plagiarism

Anne Giwa-Amu has put out a video reiterating her claims and even detailed the way she got to write the book and how she eventually decided to self-publish it. (Source: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie | Facebook) Anne Giwa-Amu has put out a video reiterating her claims and even detailed the way she got to write the book and how she eventually decided to self-publish it. (Source: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie | Facebook)

After Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was accused of plagiarising by Nigerian-Welsh author Anne Giwa-Amu, the former’s literary agent Wylie has issued a statement debunking all the claims. It also added that in 2016, a professional, independent reader who was asked to read both books — Half Of A Yellow Sun by Adichie (2006) and Sade by Giwa-Amu (1996) — found no similarities. In 2019, the court struck out Amu’s claims. Now, Sade’s author has put out a video reiterating her claims and detailing how she wrote the book and eventually decided to self-publish it.

“We, the Wylie Agency, are Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s literary agents. In 2016, Anne Giwa-Amu brought a legal claim against Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her publishers. Giwa-Amu alleged that Adichie’s novel HALF OF A YELLOW SUN had plagiarized her own novel. A professional independent reader was appointed to read both novels. The reader concluded that there was absolutely no basis for Giwa-Amu’s claim and advised that the claim should not be pursued. Giwa-Amu nevertheless continued with the claim.



“On 15 February 2019, Anne Giwa-Amu’s claim brought against Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her publishers was struck out by the court. The court determined that her claim was ‘an abuse of the court’s process.’ The court ordered Giwa-Amu to pay Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her publishers the sum of £14,250, which Giwa-Amu failed to pay. The court also ordered Giwa-Amu to pay the legal costs Adichie incurred in defending her baseless claim. Till date, Giwa-Amu has not paid the money.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her publishers had never heard of Giwa-Amu’s novel until she brought her delusional claim. Her present allegations are false, libellous and constitute a harassment to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Further legal actions are being taken,” read the statement by Adichie’s agent.

