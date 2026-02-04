The children’s books changing how India’s young readers see themselves

From moral lessons to emotional awareness, children’s books shape how young readers understand the world.

Written by: Express Intern
Feb 4, 2026
Indian children read, talk and imagine together in a shared landscape that reflects everyday life, diversity and the changing stories of childhood in India.
(Written by Gayathri Manoj)

Indian children’s literature is moving closer to real lives, real emotions and familiar worlds.

Children’s books in India are telling different stories today. They look closer to home, speak in familiar voices and reflect emotions children recognise. Once shaped largely by Western settings and retellings of folklore, children’s literature in the country now reflects everyday life.

For decades, children’s publishing in India relied on Western imports and mythological retellings. Over the past 10 to 15 years, however, the field has expanded in scope and intent.

Writer Devika Cariapa of Tulika Publications, who writes non-fiction for children rooted in history and archaeology, has observed this shift closely. “Indian children’s literature has evolved tremendously in the last ten to fifteen years,” she says, pointing to the rise of new publishers, authors and illustrators who have widened the range of stories available to young readers.

From imported tales to local lives

Children today can explore mystery, fantasy, environmental writing, history and illustrated non-fiction. These stories appear across formats that include picture books, graphic novels, chapter books and young adult fiction. This growth has widened choice and changed the kinds of narratives being told.

“Earlier, social realities were often softened or hidden within moral stories,” editors at Woodpecker Books say. “Now, books address real experiences in a direct but age-appropriate way.” Many of these narratives are rooted in local lives, languages and familiar settings, which makes them easier for young readers to recognise.

Alongside adventure and imagination, contemporary children’s books now engage with themes of identity, gender roles, changing family structures, inclusivity, mental health and social inequality. These subjects are woven into everyday situations rather than framed as lessons.

Representation, emotion and everyday change

One clear shift is the way stereotypes are questioned through ordinary storytelling. At Woodpecker Books, this approach is reflected in the Modern Day Prince and Princess series. “We show princesses who solve problems and lead with confidence, while princes are caring, empathetic and emotionally aware,” the team says.

Rather than telling children what to think, the focus is on showing actions and consequences. “Good stories do not instruct children. They let them notice choices for themselves,” the editors add.

Representation has become central to children’s literature. When children do not recognise their lives in books, the Woodpecker team notes, they may feel their experiences matter less. Stories that reflect different homes, cultures and families help present diversity as part of everyday life.

This approach has been especially important for differently abled and special children. Characters who learn differently or live with disabilities offer recognition and belonging. They also shape how other children understand difference.

Two contemporary Indian children's titles, Modern-Day Tales of Princes and Princesses for Kids and Ancient Indians, reflect the shift towards local settings, lived experiences and age-appropriate storytelling.

Cariapa connects this shift to education scholar Rudine Sims Bishop’s idea of books as “mirrors, windows and doors”. Stories reflect a child’s own life, offer views into unfamiliar worlds and invite readers into new experiences. “Only when children read such books do they grow into empathetic and aware adults,” she says.

Authors today continue to balance imagination with responsibility. “We are storytellers first,” says Woodpecker editor Natasha Shah Bhammi. “Our role is not to simplify the world but to present it with care.” Emotions such as fear, loneliness and loss are now addressed openly, supported by humour and creativity that keep stories accessible.

Despite changes in genre and theme, the purpose of children’s literature remains connection. Reading for pleasure, Cariapa says, remains central to childhood. Beyond language development, books continue to offer enjoyment and emotional growth.

To view children’s books as something one outgrows is to overlook how strongly they shape early ideas of kindness, confidence and belonging. As India’s children’s publishing landscape continues to evolve, it is producing stories that reflect real lives, real emotions and real diversity, and raising readers who are more attentive to the world around them.

 

