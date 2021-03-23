Children’s book on Dr Anthony Fauci to be published in June

It has been written by Kate Messner and illustrated by Alexandra Bye. The book will be out on June 29. (Pool via Reuters/File Photo)

Dr Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert and chief medical advisor to the president for information and counsel about Covid-19, will soon feature in a children’s book. According to a report in CNN Business, publishing house Simon & Schuster is backing Dr. Fauci: How a Boy from Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor. It has been written by Kate Messner and illustrated by Alexandra Bye. The book will be out on June 29.

“There’s so much in his story that will resonate with kids today — riding his Schwinn bicycle around Brooklyn to deliver prescriptions from his dad’s pharmacy, playing stickball in the streets of a neighborhood where he learned to get along with all different kinds of people, and always asking questions about the world,” Messner was quoted as saying in the report.

Speaking on how the project was put together, the author added, “Last spring I’d contacted Dr Fauci’s office with a quick question about another children’s book I was working on, about the childhood passions of people who grew up to be great scientists.” The report further states that Fauci responded to the mail, enabling Messner to know about the doctor’s life and childhood. She soon chanced upon an idea for a picture book and contacted his office for an interview.

“I was aware that I was asking for time from someone who was literally one of the busiest people in America as he provided public health guidance during the worst of the pandemic, but I also knew that Dr. Fauci understands how essential education is in public health,” she was further quoted.

“Before Tony Fauci was America’s doctor, he was a kid with a million questions, about everything from the tropical fish in his bedroom to the things he was taught in Sunday school. I’m really hopeful that curious kids who read this book — those we’re counting on to solve tomorrow’s scientific challenges — will see themselves in the pages of Dr. Fauci’s story and set their goals just as high,” she concluded.