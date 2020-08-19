Chetan Bhagat shares trailer of his upcoming book, One Arranged Murder

The book will be out in September. (Express photos by Pradip Das)

Author Chetan Bhagat recently announced his upcoming book, One Arranged Murder, and now he has released its cinematic trailer. Published by Westland Publications, it is slated to release on September 28, 2020. The plot revolves around a man coming home to his wife on Karvachauth only to not find her anywhere.

Speaking on the trailer, Bhagat said, “One Arranged Murder’s promo video is quite special as it is a movie style promo for a book! The idea was to find a way to reach the young generation, especially in the current Corona times, and get them interested in a book again. The cover reveal alone had an excellent reaction on social media and the trailer, which involves a mysterious death on the Karvachauth night will add to the excitement.” “I am grateful to my friend Vikrant Massey who took keen interest in the promo. He is an extremely talent actor and is very flexible and easy going while working together,” he further added.

Trailer of my upcoming book One Arranged Murder #OneArrangedMurder pic.twitter.com/7sN4aS7AYO — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) August 19, 2020

In the past too, the author had resorted to similar practice to promote his 2018 book, Girl in Room 105. Incidentally Massey featured in it too.

Watch the trailer here.

At the trailer launch then, he had said, “It is a movie-style promo. Such promos for books does not exist, I have to again and again explain to people that you have to read the book to figure out what happened… because the joy of books is something else.”

