What does caste look like? A graphic book offers an unsettling answer

An inverted map of the Subcontinent opens The Blue Book, and the reader spends a moment reorienting before the story begins. Siddhesh Gautam does not explain the decision. A familiar image has been turned upside down. That it has to be looked at again sets the terms for what follows.

The dreams that follow are not the sleeping kind. In his author’s note, Gautam describes dreams that arrive while awake, through imagination, memory and the freedom to think otherwise. Across eight chapters, he enters conversations with BR Ambedkar, Savitribai Phule, the Buddha and other figures of the anti-caste movement in India. The conversations never actually took place but the book uses them anyway to navigate history, public memory and Gautam’s own encounter with caste.

This could have easily become a procession of great men delivering their positions to a student, but Gautam mostly avoids that by keeping himself in the frame, asking what it means to inherit a struggle that began long before him.

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The book is strongest when the drawing does the arguing. Caste appears as a factory: bodies sorted into compartments, processed, moved along and instructed to follow their caste. A hierarchy usually described in terms of custom, belief or inherited prejudice becomes a system of production, complete with machinery, categories and outcomes.

In another sequence, a paper plane crosses the page and becomes an airstair. Silhouetted figures move towards it beneath the words, “YOUR CASTE IS YOUR INSPIRATION”. The language of safety instructions and motivational branding reads differently beside the four-varna hierarchy. The promise of mobility sits uneasily within an order that has already decided who belongs where. Caste, in these pages, is less a belief than an arrangement of lives.

It gets more unsettling when the argument reaches desire. “You learn to want what’s allowed and forget what you deserve,” Gautam writes. Caste, in that line, does not stop at what a person may do. It gets into what a person can reasonably want.

The book also returns to cultural erasure. “If we were there at all, we were reduced to craft and never culture,” Gautam writes. A community can be recognised for what it produces and still be denied recognition as a maker of culture, ideas or history. The question is of authorship as much as it is of exclusion: Who is remembered as having made India rather than having worked for it?

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That concern gives weight to Gautam’s decision to tell the story in images. The blue-and-white palette is spare, often reducing people to silhouettes and leaving large areas of the pages empty.

Figures become part of the systems around them, fitting a book concerned with how people are classified and absorbed.

The visual language does not always carry the same force. Gautam sometimes explains in words what the drawing has already made clear, and the argument turns didactic while the dream loses some of its uncertainty. The strongest pages leave something for the reader to work with.

The Blue Book is at its most persuasive when it draws caste as something built and maintained: a map, a machine, a queue, a label. An abstraction becomes a system that the reader can see.