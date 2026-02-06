Caste and the violence of looking away

There are books you finish and forget. There are books you underline and quote. And then there are books that quietly rearrange your moral furniture—so that when you stand up again, the room no longer looks the same.

Caste by Suraj Yengde belongs fiercely, unarguably, to the last kind.

This is not a book about the past. It is a book about now. About how hierarchy survives by adapting, how cruelty becomes culture, how injustice learns new grammar and calls itself merit, tradition, neutrality, even progress. Yengde does not write caste as folklore or footnote; he writes it as infrastructure—as something built so deep into our social architecture that we forget it was ever designed at all.

What makes Caste devastating is its clarity. There is no hysteria here, no easy outrage. Instead, there is something far more dangerous: precision. Yengde shows us how caste moves—across borders, across generations, across oceans. How it leaves villages but enters universities. How it exits temples but enters boardrooms. How it is outlawed on paper and operational in practice. Caste, in this telling, is not an Indian embarrassment we hope to outgrow; it is a global system of graded humanity that travels well, hides better, and survives because too many benefit from not naming it.

One encounter Ambedkarite lives everywhere

Reading this book while living in Mumbai sharpens its truth to a blade. Delhi had protected me. Curated me. Kept me in rooms where caste was discussed as abstraction, never as air. Mumbai is different. Mumbai makes you see. If you walk with open eyes, you encounter Ambedkarite lives everywhere—on local trains, in cramped rooms, in conversations that carry both defiance and fatigue. I have met people here who follow Dr B R Ambedkar not as ideology but as oxygen. Some have forgiven the majority with astonishing generosity. Others bear the visible fractures of repeated exclusion—educationally, professionally, socially—and are still fighting, still insisting, still refusing to disappear.

Yengde’s book gave language to what I was witnessing. It taught me that these are not isolated stories but patterned realities. That marginalisation is not accidental—it is institutional, generational, religious, pedagogical. It is reproduced through syllabi and surnames, through housing societies and hiring panels, through silences that masquerade as civility. This is not fiction. This is a system doing exactly what it was built to do.

One of Caste’s most uncomfortable interventions is its insistence that innocence is not neutral. “I am not casteist,” the book suggests, is an ethically insufficient sentence when spoken by those who continue to benefit from caste arrangements without interrogating them. Silence, Yengde reminds us, is not absence—it is alignment. In the 21st century, morality is no longer only about intent; it is about structure. Good people can sustain bad systems simply by opting out of responsibility.

Not a book of despair

And yet, Caste is not a book of despair. Its power lies equally in what it honours. Yengde writes into visibility the long arc of Dalit resistance—thinkers, organisers, students, artists, migrants—who refused erasure even when the cost was exile, violence, or ridicule. By tracing Ambedkarite movements across continents, universities, and solidarities with Black and other oppressed communities, the book expands the moral map.

Caste is not a parochial wound; it is a global question about who gets to be fully human. Stylistically, the book is unsparing yet accessible. It invites quotation because it insists on truth without ornament. Lines linger because they clarify: that caste survives not because it is ancient, but because it is useful; that equality delayed is equality denied; that dignity is not granted by reform but reclaimed through struggle. These are not slogans. They are ethical instruments.

What stayed with me most was not outrage, but obligation. Reading Caste, I found myself asking—not rhetorically, but urgently—What will I do? How will I disrupt the quiet advantages I inherited? How will I open rooms, not just opinions? How will I move from awareness to action, from sympathy to solidarity?

Yengde does not offer redemption arcs. He offers responsibility. He refuses to let the reader leave unchanged. And that is the mark of a serious book.

Caste matters because memory matters. Because denial is comfortable and truth is costly. Because if we can scroll past suffering and still call ourselves ethical, something essential has corroded. This book is a mirror held steady, long enough for us to recognise not only the system—but our place within it.

Read it anywhere. But read it honestly. And be prepared: once you see, you cannot unsee.