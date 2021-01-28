Canadian literary prize renamed to honour Margaret Atwood and Graeme Gibson

A Canadian literary prize is being renamed to honour author Margaret Atwood and her late partner Graeme Gibson, reports The Guardian. In 1976, both had co-founded the Writers’ Trust of Canada. The organisation, the report states, decided on Wednesday to honour “their tireless efforts to build structural supports for the then-nascent Canadian literary community” by renaming the fiction prize as the Atwood Gibson prize. Incidentally, Atwood has been a recipient of this award in the past.

“He would have been very tickled As for me, it would probably be more tactful if I were dead, but I do not have that choice at the moment. And it should certainly be Graeme, because he was really the propelling force behind all of these things. I would never have thought them up on my own,” Atwood was quoted as saying to the Guardian.

Her late partner Gibson was an author and served as president of PEN Canada. He won several awards in his lifetime.

“We started small publishing houses in the 60s, and then we realised that nobody had an agent, or knew what’s supposed to be in a contract, so that was behind the formation of the Writers’ Union in the early 70s. Out of that came the Writers’ Trust. At the beginning it was a train wreck … but now it seems to be in very good hands,” The Blind Assassin author was quoted as saying.

Winner of The Atwood Gibson prize winner will receive CDN$60,000 (£34,500), an increase of $10,000.

“Things are kind of thin on the ground for writers, from moment to moment, particularly now. The usual channels whereby they might go out on the road, promote their books, build their audience, do not exist right now,” she said. Both Gibson and she “knew the role a major prize could have on a writer’s confidence and career, not to mention their bank account. I can’t wait to discover the new voices and new stories that this prize rewards,” she further added.

David Young, playwright and fellow co-founder of the trust was quoted as saying: “The prize is fantastic news for Canadian writers. Margaret and Graeme lit the founding fire that brought the Writers’ Trust into being so many years ago. This prize is a perfect way to commemorate their vision and commitment to the broad ecosystem of our literary culture.”