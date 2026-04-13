Can an outsider sing Africa? Abhay K’s Alphabets makes a graceful case

There are books that begin as journeys and end as reckonings. The Alphabets of Africa is both—a cartography of a continent and a confession of connection, a poetic passport stamped with memory, myth, and meaning. In this luminous new work, Abhay K—best known for his bestselling Nalanda: How It Changed the World—moves from the meditative ruins of ancient India to the restless rhythms of Africa, carrying with him a diplomat’s discipline and a poet’s pulse.

Now serving as India’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay K writes with the rare authority of one who has seen borders blur and bridges built. His Africa is not abstract; it is encountered, experienced, embodied. As the book itself declares, these poems are “drawn from Abhay K.’s travels across the continent… an invitation to shed the inherited stereotypes and see Africa afresh.”

The structure—an alphabetic unfolding—is deceptively simple. Each letter becomes a lens, each poem a portal. But beneath this formal restraint lies a riot of resonance. Africa here is not a singular story but a symphony: of civilisations and cities, of scars and splendour, of ancestry and aspiration. The poems move from the cradle of humanity to the cadence of contemporary life, from icons and leaders to landscapes that breathe with both beauty and burden.

Reckoning over romance

What distinguishes this collection is its refusal to romanticise without reckoning. There is reverence, yes—but not reduction. Abhay K. confronts the colonial gaze that long cast Africa as “the heart of darkness,” and replaces it with a chorus of complexity. As one endorsement notes, the book “invokes the enduring contrariness of the myth of Africa as ‘the heart of darkness’,” restoring to the continent “its stolen, plundered and despoiled humanity.”

And yet, this is not poetry weighed down by polemic. It is lifted by lyricism. Abhay K.’s language is lush without being indulgent, rhythmic without becoming repetitive. There is an incantatory quality to his lines—a sense that each poem is both invocation and inquiry. He writes as if listening as much as speaking, allowing Africa to articulate itself through him rather than be interpreted by him.

The diplomat-poet duality is crucial here. Where a tourist might observe, Abhay K. absorbs. Where a historian might document, he distils. His Africa is not merely geographical; it is philosophical. It asks: what does it mean that humanity began here? What does it mean that so much of its story has been silenced, scattered, or stolen? And what does it mean, now, to remember?

Across time and terrain

There are moments in the collection that feel almost cinematic—wide-angle visions of savannahs and skylines—followed by intimate close-ups of people, pulse, and presence. The poems travel across time as much as terrain, collapsing centuries into stanzas. Ancient kingdoms whisper into modern streets; ancestral memory flickers through contemporary consciousness.

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Yet, for all its ambition, the book is not without its limitations. The alphabetic device, while elegant, occasionally constrains the emotional arc. Some poems feel more like entries than eruptions—carefully crafted but curiously contained. One senses that the poet, in his effort to represent a vast continent, sometimes skims where he might have sunk deeper.

There is also the inevitable question of voice: can any outsider, however empathetic, truly speak of Africa without speaking over it? Abhay K. navigates this tension with humility, but the question lingers—and perhaps it should. The book is strongest when it acknowledges its own position: not as a definitive statement, but as a deeply felt offering.

Still, what emerges unmistakably is a work of profound respect and restless curiosity. This is, as one reviewer aptly puts it, “a love song for a great continent.” But it is also more than that. It is a corrective chorus, a lyrical lens, a poetic act of re-seeing.

In a time when global narratives are increasingly fractured, The Alphabets of Africa arrives as a quiet act of connection. It reminds us that continents are not categories but continuums—that identity is not inherited in isolation but shaped in relation.

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Abhay K. has always been a writer of bridges—between past and present, India and the world, poetry and politics. Here, he extends that bridge across Africa, inviting readers not just to cross, but to pause, to listen, to learn.

This is not a book that claims to contain Africa. It is a book that concedes it cannot—and in that concession lies its grace.

For readers of the Indian Express—accustomed to prose that interrogates as much as it illuminates—this collection offers both pleasure and provocation. It is at once accessible and ambitious, intimate and expansive.

To read The Alphabets of Africa is to be reminded that language, at its best, does not label the world—it liberates it.