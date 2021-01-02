scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 02, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Camilla unveils new online reading room for ‘book lovers of all ages, abilities’

To kick off the initiative, Camilla invited author and artist Charlie Mackesy to talk about his book The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 2, 2021 5:10:43 pm
camilla duchess of cornwallCamilla is known to be an avid reader herself. (Source: clarencehouse/Instagram)

Duchess of Cornwall Camilla has created a new reading platform, Clarence House confirmed in an Instagram post.

“Following the success of The Duchess’s book lists published in 2020, Her Royal Highness has created a brand-new reading platform,” the Instagram post mentioned. A royal first, the reading room was unveiled by Camilla on Instagram with four recommended books chosen by her.

To kick off the initiative, the Duchess invited author and artist Charlie Mackesy to talk about his book The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse. Here’s a glimpse:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse)

“The channel will offer new seasons of book recommendations, as well as providing exclusive insight from the authors themselves, in a community space for book lovers of all ages, abilities and backgrounds,” Clarence House explained.

Also Read |Prince Charles, Camilla kinder in real life than what has been shown in The Crown, staff claim

The Winter Season titles will be revealed on January 15, 2021, and new books will be added each season.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Camilla, reports Daily Mail, was inspired to start the initiative as a result of the response to two suggested reading lists she published during the lockdown. The royal, who is also known to be an avid reader, decided to launch a more permanent platform.

Each of the recommended books will be accompanied by exclusive content from the respective authors.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 02: Latest News

Advertisement