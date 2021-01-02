Camilla unveils new online reading room for ‘book lovers of all ages, abilities’

Camilla is known to be an avid reader herself. (Source: clarencehouse/Instagram)

Duchess of Cornwall Camilla has created a new reading platform, Clarence House confirmed in an Instagram post.

“Following the success of The Duchess’s book lists published in 2020, Her Royal Highness has created a brand-new reading platform,” the Instagram post mentioned. A royal first, the reading room was unveiled by Camilla on Instagram with four recommended books chosen by her.

To kick off the initiative, the Duchess invited author and artist Charlie Mackesy to talk about his book The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse. Here’s a glimpse:

“The channel will offer new seasons of book recommendations, as well as providing exclusive insight from the authors themselves, in a community space for book lovers of all ages, abilities and backgrounds,” Clarence House explained.

The Winter Season titles will be revealed on January 15, 2021, and new books will be added each season.

Camilla, reports Daily Mail, was inspired to start the initiative as a result of the response to two suggested reading lists she published during the lockdown. The royal, who is also known to be an avid reader, decided to launch a more permanent platform.

Each of the recommended books will be accompanied by exclusive content from the respective authors.

