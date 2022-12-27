scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Bureaucrat Mukul Kumar releases third poetry collection

Mukul Kumar, a bureaucrat by day and poet by night, has come out with his third poetry collection, Rhythm of the Ruins [The Browser, Rs 495], a compilation of 53 poems revolving around anecdotes from his personal life, observations of nature and reflections on the writing process. Like his previous collection, Catharsis, the poems are […]

Rhythm of the Ruins, Mukul Kumar, mukul kumar poetryRhythm of the Ruins is a compilation of 53 poems. (Photo: Amazon)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Mukul Kumar, a bureaucrat by day and poet by night, has come out with his third poetry collection, Rhythm of the Ruins [The Browser, Rs 495], a compilation of 53 poems revolving around anecdotes from his personal life, observations of nature and reflections on the writing process. Like his previous collection, Catharsis, the poems are rendered with an endearing honesty, but ultimately fall flat on their awkward rhythms, clichéd metaphors, and distracted thematic focus.

Testimony to Divinity, the collection’s first poem, features a common theme with Kumar’s work: nature is so beautiful that it proves the existence of God. Its alliteration is accessible and its imagery strong, but the ‘divine’ examples of nature chosen are too generic for effect. There are ‘springs’, ‘birds’, ‘bees’ and ‘butterflies’, ‘nameless pleasures’, and ‘birds unknown’, but no specifics to ground the reader.

mukul kumar, mukul kumar poetry book Mukul Kumar, a bureaucrat by day and poet by night. (Photo: Mukul Kumar)

Similar problems plague Lastly the Heart Beats, which is a short account of an anxious visit to a cardiologist. It ends with the heartwarming realisation (pun intended) that life grows in value as the heart ages, but the fall-back on a favoured theme — the writing process — results in hackneyed cliches.
In poems where he builds up specific imagery, however, Kumar shines in personification. A twig ‘cheerfully quivers’ when a bird flies off it in I wish to be where I am not. Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel frescoes are referenced in Sublime Syzygy, comparing a view of a dusky sky with both sun and moon, and the painting wherein God creates both celestial bodies. Kumar injects a layer of romance and realism in it, contemporarily interpreting the Renaissance painting.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-12-2022 at 09:09:23 am
Next Story

Opposition MLAs want local area development fund, Khattar says no

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close