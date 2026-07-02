New name, double the cash: Say hello to the Bukhman International Booker Prize

Come 2027, the prize for translated fiction, which was known as the International Booker Prize, will be renamed in honour of Bukhman Philanthropies, which has committed to fund the prize for the next 10 years along with doubling the prize money. It will be known as the Bukhman International Booker Prize.

Over the next decade, the winners will be awarded £100,000, which is approximately Rs 1.28 crores. The prize money will still be evenly between the author and translator. Shortlisted books will continue to be awarded £5,000 (approximately Rs 6.37 lakh) each, which will be evenly split between the author and the translator or translators.

Who are the new sponsors?

The founders of the philanthropic foundation, Daria and Dmitri Bukhman. (Source: bukhman.webflow.io) The founders of the philanthropic foundation, Daria and Dmitri Bukhman. (Source: bukhman.webflow.io)

Billionaire couple Daria and Dmitri Bukhman founded the foundation. “Supporting this prize over the next decade is deeply personal to me,” said co-founder and chair of the philanthropic foundation Daria Bukhman. “In a world increasingly shaped by speed, distraction, and massive advancement in AI, translated fiction asks us to slow down, to listen, and to understand lives unlike our own.”