Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Britney Spears all set to write tell-all memoir, signs $15 million book deal

The book is expected to contain details about her career, life, and relationship with her family.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 22, 2022 11:37:19 am
FILE PHOTO: Singer Spears poses at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly HillsBritney Spears is all set to write an all-revealing memoir. (Source: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)

Pop star Britney Spears has signed an enormous book deal with publishing giants Simon & Schuster for a tell-all memoir.

According to a People magazine report, Spears’ book deal is worth $15 million and the revelation appeared three months after the Toxic singer’s 13-year conservatorship was ended by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge.

Page Six had initially reported the story of the landmark deal, noting that Spears’ memoir will contain details such as her career, life, and relationship with her family.

Spears, who has long claimed she has faced abuse in her conservatorship over the past decade, continues to be tangled in a courtroom battle with father James Parnell Spears (69). He had previously demanded that Britney continue to foot his legal fees despite the end of her conservatorship.

Recently, the Oops..I did it again singer had shared a letter from the United States Congress on her Instagram handle, which congratulated her and her attorney Mathew Rosengart for their ‘historic victories’. The letter contained an invitation to meet and was signed by Congressmen Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Britney, now engaged to actor Sam Asghari, recently celebrated Valentine’s Day by dedicating a sweet post to her better half. “This man has been with me through it all !!!! I don’t know what I would do without him so I think I will keep him around a bit longer …. I mean he is pretty hot 🥵 !!!!! I love you @samasghari 👠👠👠👠👠💕💕💕💕 !!!!” shewrote.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

