Britney Spears shares her favourite book growing up

American songwriter Britney Spears often takes to Instagram to share snippets from her life — from dance videos to throwback photos. Recently, she made an exception of sorts and shared her favourite book while growing up: The Princess and the Pea.

“This was my favorite book growing up 📚👑🛏 !!!! To this day I still can’t believe they found that pea under all those mattresses !!!! What were your favorite books growing up,” she wrote.

The tale by Hans Christian Andersen was first published in 1835. It narrates the story of a princess whose royal identity is confirmed when she suffers a sleepless night due to a pea hidden under multiple layers of mattresses. It was deliberately placed by the prince’s mother to check if the young girl was telling truth about her identity.

Prior to this, the 39-year-old singer had shared her reaction on watching the critically-acclaimed New York Times documentary on her. It takes a deep dive into the singer’s meteoric rise to fame, her struggle with the media, and the conservatorship she is in under her father Jamie Spears. Since then, many have been rallying to #FreeBritney.

She wrote that she was embarrassed and cried for weeks. “My life has always been very speculated …watched … and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 to feel wild and human and alive !!! I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people 😳😳😳 !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼 !!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!! I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness ✨🙏🏼 ☀️ !!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness.” (sic)

Have you read the book?