scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Boulley’s ‘Warrior Girl Unearthed’ to come out in May 2023

Boulley's bestselling first book, also featuring a young protagonist, received numerous awards, was selected for Reese Witherspoon's book club and is being adapted by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company for Netflix

By: AP | New York |
Updated: August 6, 2022 3:26:57 pm
'Warrior Girl Unearthed' by Angeline Boulley, will be released in May 2023. (Henry Holt Books for Young Readers via AP)

Children’s author Angeline Boulley will soon return her many readers to the world of her prize-winning debut novel “Firekeeper’s Daughter.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Henry Holt Books for Young Readers announced Friday that Boulley’s “Warrior Girl Unearthed” will come out May 2023. Like its predecessor, “Warrior Girl Unearthed” will be set in an Ojibwe community, focusing on a teenage girl who learns of a plot to make money off the theft of Indigenous graves. Holt calls the book “a complex and compelling mystery, effortlessly exploring themes of identity, family, and reclamation in a Native community.”

Boulley’s book will be illustrated by Michaela Goade, whose drawings for “We Are Water Protectors” brought her a Caldecott Medal for outstanding illustration of a children’s book.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk
Also Read |‘The Last White Man’: Mohsin Hamid’s next book to release on August 29

Boulley’s bestselling first book, also featuring a young protagonist, received numerous awards, was selected for Reese Witherspoon’s book club and is being adapted by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company for Netflix.

“I revel in telling stories about Ojibwe teenagers — strong in their culture and language — who love their communities,” Boulley said in a statement. “Young people protecting and caring for their elders and ancestors are an inspiration to me and, I hope, to readers everywhere.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 03:24:13 pm

Most Popular

1

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games

2

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

3

9 years and 7 months to Girl No. 166: A lost and found Mumbai story

4

Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera: 'Some people are very attached to their film'

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Highlights: Gold for Bajrang, Sakshi and Deepak in Wrestling, Australia beat India 3-0 in Hockey SF

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
‘Dummy accounts’ row: Gehlot govt’s Rajiv Gandhi scheme rollout hits Opp,...
‘Dummy accounts’ row: Gehlot govt’s Rajiv Gandhi scheme rollout hits Opp,...
Revanth Reddy in eye of the storm as a raging revolt convulses Telangana ...
Revanth Reddy in eye of the storm as a raging revolt convulses Telangana ...
India opt to bat first against ENG
CWG Day 9 LIVE

India opt to bat first against ENG

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Express Research

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy

Premium
So how did the German leader come to be what he became?
Rahul's Hitler comparison

So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Margi Galli: Home to Margubai, a dreaded sex racketeer from Pune’s red light area
Know Your City

Margi Galli: Home to Margubai, a dreaded sex racketeer from Pune’s red light area

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Menaka Guruswamy writes

Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games

Why Ranveer Singh's nudes are anything but erotic

Why Ranveer Singh's nudes are anything but erotic

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement