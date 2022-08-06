Boulley’s ‘Warrior Girl Unearthed’ to come out in May 2023

Updated: August 6, 2022 3:26:57 pm
Children’s author Angeline Boulley will soon return her many readers to the world of her prize-winning debut novel “Firekeeper’s Daughter.”
Henry Holt Books for Young Readers announced Friday that Boulley’s “Warrior Girl Unearthed” will come out May 2023. Like its predecessor, “Warrior Girl Unearthed” will be set in an Ojibwe community, focusing on a teenage girl who learns of a plot to make money off the theft of Indigenous graves. Holt calls the book “a complex and compelling mystery, effortlessly exploring themes of identity, family, and reclamation in a Native community.”
Boulley’s book will be illustrated by Michaela Goade, whose drawings for “We Are Water Protectors” brought her a Caldecott Medal for outstanding illustration of a children’s book.
Boulley’s bestselling first book, also featuring a young protagonist, received numerous awards, was selected for Reese Witherspoon’s book club and is being adapted by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company for Netflix.
“I revel in telling stories about Ojibwe teenagers — strong in their culture and language — who love their communities,” Boulley said in a statement. “Young people protecting and caring for their elders and ancestors are an inspiration to me and, I hope, to readers everywhere.”
