Life after lockdown: Bookstore sales rise in the UK

In the UK, four million books have been sold in a span of six days after the bookstores were reopened. (Representative Photo | Source: Annette Jacob) In the UK, four million books have been sold in a span of six days after the bookstores were reopened. (Representative Photo | Source: Annette Jacob)

After a long hiatus, bookshops have started reopening in India as well as in other parts of the globe. And in what could serve as a positive precedence, in the UK, four million books have been sold in a span of six days after bookstores reopened.

“Yes, we’re back in business and our lovely customers have come racing back. We think we are probably at about our usual level in terms of sales, but that’s on reduced opening hours and still delivering to many local customers who are shielding or reluctant to venture out,” James Ashmore at independent bookshop Read, in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire was quoted as saying in a report in The Guardian. “It’s so lovely to see all of our customers as we’ve really missed them, but we’ve also had the chance to meet a lot of customers who used us for the first time during lockdown and have come back to us again now that the shop is open,” he added.

A range of precautionary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the customers, from using sanitisers to keep books in quarantine for 72 hours. The same report states that staff at Waterstones in Swansea have been looking at arranging bookshelves in a way where readers can access the blurb without picking up a book.

“The health and safety measures have been working well without taking away the joy of visiting a bookshop. We have seen good footfall in local high street and neighbourhood locations, with shopping centre and city centre shops quieter. Footfall still remains lower than before the pandemic as expected,” Kate Skipper from Waterstones was quoted as saying.

He also shed light on how what customers purchased online varied significantly with the books they bought from physical bookstores. Even though books like Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race by Reni Eddo-Lodge among others had topped charts, the story is different when people are visiting bookstores.

“It’s been joyous seeing debuts like The Truants by Kate Weinberg soar as we have opened our doors and children’s adventure stories like Wonderscape by Jennifer Bell – not titles that will necessarily pop up on the algorithms but wonderful books – alongside the current crop of bestsellers. There has been a huge appetite for recommendations from our booksellers alongside the bestsellers, which is very cheering,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd