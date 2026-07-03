‘Books kept me alive’: How a woman’s bookstagram became her lifeline after a rare diagnosis

(By Srijita Chakraborty)

At 23, Malisha’s world looks very different from what she imagined a few years ago. Once a dancer and explorer, she now navigates life with mobility limitations caused by a rare spinal cord condition. Yet in the midst of surgeries, recovery, and uncertainty, she found purpose in her bookstagram (@tbrzoned), which began as a space to talk about books and has grown into a community and a platform for disability advocacy. In this conversation with indianexpress.com, Malisha reflects on illness, resilience, and the power of stories.

My Bookstagram is my safe space. When the entire world felt bleak and I felt like I had no purpose, books, reading, and creating content about them kept me alive through some of the most difficult times of my life. Alongside my parents and friends, this platform gave me something to hold on to.

It also became a place where I could learn, create, and connect with readers and authors across the world. Over time, it evolved into a space for disability advocacy. I talk about disability awareness, representation, and the different ways people cope with chronic illness. Through this platform, I was even able to organize a fundraiser for my surgery. To me, my page feels like a metaphorical home.

Which books and authors helped you the most during your recovery?

The two authors who stayed with me the most were Donna Tartt and Amitav Ghosh. Donna Tartt is almost like a religion to me. She writes with such richly detailed prose, complex characters, and incredible world-building. Her book The Secret History became my escape during the long days of recovery and is still my favourite novel of all time. In many ways, it inspired my dream of being part of academia. My connection with Amitav Ghosh’s writing goes back to my school days. His stories are about history, culture, and above all, human connection. Funnily enough, he is also the reason I met my boyfriend.

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What books would you recommend to someone living with a chronic illness or going through a difficult phase?

I don’t usually recommend self-help books. During my recovery, the genres that truly stayed with me were fantasy and memoirs. They build worlds you can disappear into, even on the hardest days. If I had to recommend just one book, it would be Just Kids by Patti Smith. It’s a memoir about art, friendship, survival, ambition, poverty, capitalism, and growth. It makes you admire people who build a life from almost nothing while refusing to give up on what they love. Patti Smith turns survival into poetry, and that’s something I’ll always carry with me.

Are there any Bookstagram creators you admire?

There are still very few Bookstagram creators advocating for disability or chronic illness. I really admire @iampratishtha and @kavvvyamukhija, both wheelchair users who have continued pursuing academia while consistently advocating for disability rights and accessibility. Their work reminds me how important visibility and representation are.

Tell us a bit about your condition and what keeps you going?

I was initially diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder called Transverse Myelitis. Later, doctors discovered that an intramedullary cavernous hemangioma—a small tumor at the D8-D9 level of my spinal cord—had bled and caused motion and sensory deficits in my lower limbs. It also affected my bladder and bowel functions.

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Before all of this, I was a dancer for over a decade. Suddenly losing mobility was devastating. What keeps me going now is the desire to continue becoming the person I always wanted to be. My goal isn’t necessarily to walk or run again. My focus is on improving, even if it’s by a small percentage every day, so that I can resume my education and build a meaningful life. My days are slower and more intentional now. They revolve around managing my health, resting, reading, creating content, and teaching students. My work, my books, and the people who have stood by me, especially my parents and best friends, give me purpose.

Apart from Bookstagram, what else keeps you occupied?

Teaching has become a very important part of my life. I teach English and Biology, and working with students keeps me mentally engaged and happy. I learn from them just as much as they learn from me. I try to be more of a mentor than a traditional teacher. Sometimes I even organise movie nights or encourage them to act out scenes from Shakespeare to make learning fun.

I also work as a creative head and content writer. Interestingly, they discovered me through my Bookstagram page. Despite my circumstances, I wanted to remain creatively involved, and this role allows me to contribute meaningfully while doing something I genuinely enjoy.

What remains yet to be conquered?

Professionally, I want to become a forensic scientist or researcher, and eventually teach in academia. I’ve always loved learning, attending lectures, visiting libraries, and being part of intellectual spaces. Beyond that, I want to continue exploring the world, meeting people, understanding different cultures, and telling stories about them. I hope I can always be there for the people who have stood by me throughout this journey. And if I can use my experiences to help others along the way, I think that would be a life well lived.