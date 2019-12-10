Bookmarked: What you should read this December

For the month of December, here are the books to keep a lookout for. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express) For the month of December, here are the books to keep a lookout for. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

We are standing at the end of the year. A host of books, literary awards and book debuts later, it is time to look at what the final month of the year has to offer. To ensure you don’t miss the ones to watch out for in the deluge, we are here to help.

The Gopi Diaries: Coming Home by Sudha Murty and Illustrated by Sandhya Prabhat

There has been a constant complaint of there not being enough books for children. Well, times are changing and new voices are coming up. And this month Sudha Murty will add to it. The Gopi Diaries, a series of three books for children, is about a dog called Gopi and is narrated in their voice. It will be published by Harper Collins India.

Swami Vivekananda by Makarand Paranjape

A lot of the way Hinduism is perceived in the West has been shaped by Swami Vivekananda. He also introduced rationale and philosophy to it. With this book, Paranjape seeks to shed light on his legacy and also tries to examine how relevant he remains in the present world. It will be published by Harper Collins India.

1971 by Anam Zakaria

The year 1971 owns a significant position in history. In Bangladesh, memories of the day remain etched in the form of museums and oral history projects, even in political discourses and personal narratives. It was the year the nation was born. The same year holds similar, if not same, significance in Pakistan. It was when the third Indo-Pak war happened and is the year remembered as the ‘Fall of Dacca’. In India, the year is laced with victorious memories. Assimilating these varied ways in which 1971 is remembered, Zakaria investigates into the institutionalisation of the memory of the year. And she does that by bringing forth narratives of those who did not read about the war but witnessed it.

This book seeks to gauge the ways the event is remembered, the impact it had and how, for many, it has been reduced to a nugget of information. It is published by Random Penguin House.

Vision For A Nation edited by Aakash Singh Rathore and Ashis Nandy

This is an inaugural volume in the series titled Rethinking India. The book seeks to initiate a conversation on the questions that are most relevant today. In an attempt to do so, it brings together intellectuals, academics, activists, technocrats, professionals and policymakers and provides them a space to bring their in-depth study of these issues derived from their long-standing years of experiences. It is published by Random Penguin House.

Ramanand Sagar: From Barsaat to Ramayan by Prem Sagar

Ramanand Sagar became a household name with Ramayan and changed television for years to come. He had started out as a writer in Raj Kapoor’s Barsaat and from 1961 to 1970 he wrote, produced and directed six hit films. In this book, his son looks at his father’s life from the inception, his birth in Kashmir, the way he escaped Pakistani tribesmen who attacked the state in 1947 and his illustrious career in Bombay. It is published by Westland.

All The Wrong Turns by Tca Ranganathan, TCA Srinivasa Raghavan

The curiosity regarding India’s economic state or crisis has been recurring. In this book, Ranganathan, a career banker for close to four decades and Raghavan, the former Economics Editor at Macmillan India and journalist tackle questions like why a decade of high growth is always followed by a decade of low growth. It even attempts to compare why India’s economic growth is different from China. The book in a way shows us what to expect and also gives a better understanding of where we stand today. It is published by Westland.

A Dominant Character: The Radical Science and Restless Politics of JBS Haldane by Samanth Subramanian

A British-Indian scientist known for his work in the study of physiology, genetics, JBS Haldane led a fascinating life. He wrote his first scientific paper while in the trenches of the First World War, and then later developed a deep bond with India. By the time he died in 1964, in Bhubaneswar, he was an Indian scientist. This book seeks to shed light on this fascinating life and his deep abiding love for India. It is published by Simon & Schuster.

