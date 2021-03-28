Booker prize winner Bernardine Evaristo is coming up with her memoir in October

Booker Prize winner Bernardine Evaristo is coming with a new book. The Girl, Woman, Other author’s first non-fiction book is a memoir. Titled Manifesto, it will chart her literary and personal journey. Published by Hamish Hamilton, the book is coming out in October.

“Bernardine Evaristo’s 2019 Booker win – the first by a Black woman – was a revolutionary moment for British culture and for her,” the publisher was quoted as saying, according to a Guardian report. In 2019, she made history by becoming the first black author to win the coveted Booker Prize. She shared it with Canadian author Margaret Atwood who won for The Testament.

Drum roll!!!! MANIFESTO, so excited to announce – my first non-fiction book will be published in October with Hamish Hamilton @HamishH1931. For pre-orders/signed copies, see how @PenguinUKBook Also, see prev. post ARE WE HOME YET by Katy Massey available now. #

Drum roll!!!! MANIFESTO, so excited to announce – my first non-fiction book will be published in October with Hamish Hamilton @HamishH1931. For pre-orders/signed copies, see how @PenguinUKBooks. Also, see prev. post ARE WE HOME YET by Katy Massey available now. #manifestoevaristo pic.twitter.com/t8YZxtsV9N — Bernardine Evaristo (@BernardineEvari) March 27, 2021

“It’s been in the works for quite a while. I wanted to write a non-fiction book that looks at how my life and my background and my politics has shaped my creativity and brought me to this place in my career. It’s a great place to be, but it’s been a very long journey, over 40 years. This felt like the right time, having reached this position as a writer, to reflect back on how I got here,” the author was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ | Bernardine Evaristo becomes first black woman to win a Booker; all you need to know about her

In an interview with The Indian Express, the author had addressed the life-altering win in 2019 saying, “I feel like I am in the heart of the system now (laughs). I had a feeling like I was an outsider even though I wasn’t really one. I have been with Penguin for 20 years and my books have been very well-reviewed, I have won awards, I am a professor at a university (Brunel University London), I’m a vice-chair at the Royal Society of Literature. In many ways, I have become a more establishment figure. I’m inside the system,”

She, however, added, “But I always have to say that I am inside the system but my radical heart still beats. So, I’m still working for inclusivity, which I have always been fighting for. But the Booker took it to a different level. It completely revolutionised my career in every way possible.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle