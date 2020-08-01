Booker Prize nominee Tsitsi Dangarembga arrested during anti-government protest

Tsitsi Dangarembga (Source: goodblackreads/Instagram) Tsitsi Dangarembga (Source: goodblackreads/Instagram)

Tsitsi Dangarembga, an award-winning Zimbabwean author and nominee for Booker Prize 2020, has been arrested in Harare, Zimbabwe. The arrest happened during an anti-government protest.

Dangarembga’s first novel Nervous Conditions won the African section of the Commonwealth Writers Prize in 1989. And her latest book This Mournable Body unveiled recently, has made it to the Booker Prize longlist. The book is a sequel to her first work and “channels the hope and potential of one young girl and a fledgling nation to lead us on a journey to discover where lives go after hope has departed”, as per the Booker Prize website.

The 61-year-old author was taken into a police lorry along with another protester while carrying placards as the government warned that participation in the demonstration is to be regarded as “insurrection”.

Opposition parties and civil society organisations had called for protests against the alleged corruption by the government and an economic crisis with inflation running at more than 700 per cent.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, however, has accused the opposition of exploiting economic challenges to topple the current government, reported BBC.

