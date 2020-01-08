Booker Prize 2020 judges announced: Lee Child joins the panel

A writer of thrillers, Child’s name is an interesting addition. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) A writer of thrillers, Child’s name is an interesting addition. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Judges for the Booker Prize 2020 have been announced and the panel will be chaired by Margaret Busby, editor, literary critic and former publisher. The list of judges include author Lee Child, writer and broadcaster Lemn Sissay, classicist and translator Emily Wilson and author and critic Sameer Rahim.

Child’s name is an interesting addition since the author of thrillers has in the past spoken about the literary snobbery of the industry and their reluctance to include this genre in the orbit of their awards.

“Judging the Booker Prize is a collective act of investigation and understanding: seeking the best in new fiction and being receptive to its many possibilities. This year’s five judges are, in engagingly different ways, expert readers of the world. Their powers of perception have broken barriers in their respective fields, and I’m looking forward to knowing what their minds will find when they join forces,” said Gaby Wood, Literary Director of the Booker Prize Foundation as quoted in the official website.

Busby added, “For more than half a century the Booker Prize has saluted brilliant and thought-provoking writing. I am honoured and delighted by this challenging opportunity to contribute to the judging process alongside such a great panel.”

The recipient of the prestigious literary prize will be chosen from long-form fiction, selected from entries published in the UK. The deadline is between October 1 2019 and September 30 2020.

Last year, both Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo and The Testaments by Margaret Atwood were jointly awarded the prize. Ducks, Newburyport by Lucy Ellmann, Quichotte by Salman Rushdie, 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World by Elif Shafak and An Orchestra of Minorities by Chigozie Obioma were the other books in the shortlist.

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd