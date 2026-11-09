Booker Prize 2026: Can Marlon James win again? Six books, one prize, winner tonight

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The bookmakers have named their favourite, and readers are backing their own picks on online forums as the moment of truth draws closer. The 2026 Booker Prize will be announced tonight at a ceremony at Old Billingsgate in London, at 9:45 pm GMT on November 9 (3:15 am IST on November 10).
Here is what you should know about the 2026 Booker Prize:
Founded in 1969, the Booker Prize is awarded each year to the best novel written in English and published in the UK or Ireland. It is not to be confused with the International Booker Prize, awarded each May for fiction translated into English, with its prize money split equally between the author and the translator.
Writers of all nationalities have been eligible for the prize since 2014. The winner will receive £50,000 (about ₹61 lakh), and each shortlisted author will receive £2,500 (about ₹3 lakh).
📌 Marlon James for The Disappearers: The novel centres on a man who survives a homophobic attack in 1980s Kingston and sets out to seek revenge.
📌 Douglas Stuart for John of John: A young gay graduate returns home to his strict, devout father, and the family’s secrets start to surface.
📌 Rebecca Perry for May We Feed the King: A museum curator becomes absorbed in the life of an almost-forgotten medieval king. It is the only debut on the list.
📌 M John Harrison for The End of Everything: An unsettling post-apocalyptic adventure about the limits of human understanding. Should Harrison win, at 81, he would be the oldest winner ever.
📌 Elizabeth Strout for The Things We Never Say: A lonely history teacher’s outwardly settled life is upended when he discovers a secret.
📌 Luke Kennard for Black Bag: An out-of-work actor is paid to sit zipped inside a black bag at the back of psychology lectures.
James (2015) and Stuart (2020) have both won before. Should either of them win, they would become only the fifth author to win the prize twice.
Classicist and broadcaster Mary Beard chairs a panel of poet Raymond Antrobus, Pulp frontman and broadcaster Jarvis Cocker, journalist and critic Rebecca Liu, and novelist Patricia Lockwood. From 163 submissions, the judges first picked a 13-book longlist, the “Booker Dozen” (a play on “baker’s dozen”), then cut it to a shortlist of six.
Marlon James is at 2/1 with William Hill, which works out to about a 33% chance. Stuart has shortened to 5/2 and Perry to 7/2. Harrison is at 4/1, and Strout and Kennard are both at 6/1.
The odds don’t reflect who might win the award. Last year, Kiran Desai, who has previously won the Booker, was widely tipped to win the award, but it went to David Szalay’s Flesh instead.
No. No Indian or Indian-origin author made this year’s longlist. However, Delhi-based novelist Nilanjana S. Roy served as a judge for this year’s International Booker Prize.
Five Indian writers — V S Naipaul (In a Free State, 1971), Salman Rushdie (Midnight’s Children, 1981), Arundhati Roy (The God of Small Things, 1997), Kiran Desai (The Inheritance of Loss, 2006) and Aravind Adiga (The White Tiger, 2008) — have won the Booker Prize.
Meanwhile, Geetanjali Shree (2022) and Banu Mushtaq (2025) have won the International Booker for translated works.
The ceremony will be livestreamed on the Booker Prizes’ YouTube channel from 3:15 am IST on November 10.