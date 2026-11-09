Booker Prize 2026: Can Marlon James win again? Six books, one prize, winner tonight

The bookmakers have named their favourite, and readers are backing their own picks on online forums as the moment of truth draws closer. The 2026 Booker Prize will be announced tonight at a ceremony at Old Billingsgate in London, at 9:45 pm GMT on November 9 (3:15 am IST on November 10).

Here is what you should know about the 2026 Booker Prize:

What is the Booker Prize?

Founded in 1969, the Booker Prize is awarded each year to the best novel written in English and published in the UK or Ireland. It is not to be confused with the International Booker Prize, awarded each May for fiction translated into English, with its prize money split equally between the author and the translator.