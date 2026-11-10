M John Harrison has won the 2026 Booker Prize for his novel The End of Everything, published by Serpent’s Tail.

The winner was announced in the early hours of Tuesday, November 10, IST, at a ceremony at Old Billingsgate in London, which was livestreamed on the Booker Prize’s channels. Harrison receives £50,000 (about ₹62 lakh) and a trophy named Iris.

Harrison looked visibly stunned as he walked to the stage. “I really didn’t expect to be up here this evening,” he said in his acceptance speech. “You talk glibly about your life being changed, but it’s weird when it happens. I feel like a proper writer at last.”

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‘Landscape of industrialised fiction’

He also spoke up for the prize itself: “Prizes like this one, not that there are any prizes quite like the Booker, are so important in a landscape of industrialised fiction.”

At 81, Harrison becomes the oldest winner in the prize’s history. The End of Everything, his 13th novel, is set in a near-future, post-catastrophe Britain, where Phillip Tennent makes his living scavenging the Kent coastline as the sea washes up strange artefacts left behind by the iGhetti, mysterious entities that arrived with an unexplained “Event”. When he fishes out a shapeshifting object he cannot keep, he must carry it inland before it destroys everything he thinks he knows.

The Booker Prize Foundation describes the book as a “slyly satirical and unsettling post-apocalyptic adventure into the limits of human understanding.” Harrison has described it as a satire on gentrification.

Reviewing the novel for The Indian Express, Shalini Langer called it “a bleak account of such a post-apocalyptic England, which is now more than ever an isolated island,” a world in which “death has seeped into everything, living and non-living.” She also read it as a parable for the age of artificial intelligence: “As we stand at the brink of a life to apparently be determined by Artificial Intelligence, which side really lies the artifice?”

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Announcing the winner, Chair of judges Mary Beard took on the idea that this year’s shortlist was all about “the crisis of masculinity”. “I don’t think they are,” she said. “Brilliant books are more complicated… I think masculinity’s got a bit of a habit of being in crisis, right?” In the shortlisted novels, she said, readers would find “reflections on the future and the past, on fantasy and reality, on forgiveness and revenge, on memory and forgetting.”

Asked what message he hoped readers would take from a novel about the end of the world, Harrison said: “It’s a grim world and it will keep on being grim. And it’s weird… But at the end of things, there may be some kind of… I wouldn’t say hope or closure, but there might be some kind of relief.” Asked whether the win was a victory for the “New Weird”, a term he coined for a strand of speculative fiction, he agreed, “to a degree”.

Who is M John Harrison

A genre-defying British author and critic, Harrison sold his first story in 1965 and later edited the speculative fiction magazine New Worlds. He is known for the Viriconium stories and the Kefahuchi Tract trilogy, and has previously won the Boardman Tasker Prize, the James Tiptree Jr Award, the Arthur C Clarke Award and the Goldsmiths Prize. He was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature in 2025 and was himself a Booker judge in 2022.

“Really, no one writes a novel without help,” Harrison said, thanking his agent Will Francis, Serpent’s Tail and his partner Cath Phillips. “I’ve had so much support across the last 40 or 50 years that at this point, my input seems to me to be the least of it.”

A panel chaired by classicist Mary Beard chose the winning novel from 163 submissions, alongside poet Raymond Antrobus, musician Jarvis Cocker, critic Rebecca Liu and novelist Patricia Lockwood.

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The other five shortlisted authors each receive £2,500 (about ₹3 lakh): Marlon James for The Disappearers, Luke Kennard for Black Bag, Rebecca Perry for May We Feed the King, Elizabeth Strout for The Things We Never Say, and Douglas Stuart for John of John.

Harrison succeeds David Szalay, who won the 2025 prize for Flesh.