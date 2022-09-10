scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Booker Prize 2022 shortlist: A look at some short novels on the prestigious award’s list previously

This year, at 116 pages, Irish writer Claire Keegan’s historical novel 'Small Things Like These' (Faber) is the slimmest book ever to be shortlisted for the Booker Prize

Booker Prize 2022, Booker Prize 2022 shortlist, Booker Prize 2022 news, Claire Keegan’s 'Small Things Like These', shortest novel to be shortlisted for Booker Prize, short novels, eye 2022, sunday eye, indian express newsThe history of the Booker Prizes has other instances of short novels vying for the prestigious annual award. (Photos: Amazon.in)

At 116 pages, Irish writer Claire Keegan’s historical novel Small Things Like These (Faber) is the slimmest book ever to be shortlisted for the Booker Prize. But the 2022 winner of the Orwell Prize for Political Fiction is a work of heft that outweighs its size as it contemplates the dark underbelly of faith. Set in 1985, among a small Irish community, Keegan’s tale examines Ireland’s Magdalene Laundries scandal that came to light in 1993. The Catholic-run and state-backed Magdalene Laundries operated in Ireland between the 18th and late 20th centuries and were ostensibly a charitable organisation to rehabilitate “fallen women”, or prostitutes. In 1993, the discovery of unmarked graves of 150 such women on the convent grounds of one of the Irish laundries launched an investigation into and revelation of a history of violence, abuse, moral censure and oppression. In 2013, after years of public outrage, the Irish state issued a formal apology.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Small Things Like These is anchored by Bill Furlough, a timber-and-coal merchant, whose unexpected discovery in the weeks leading up to Christmas form the narrative and moral heart of the novel.

Booker Prize 2022, Booker Prize 2022 shortlist, Booker Prize 2022 news, Claire Keegan’s 'Small Things Like These', shortest novel to be shortlisted for Booker Prize, short novels, eye 2022, sunday eye, indian express news Photo: Amazon.in

Despite its brevity, Keegan’s novel went through around 50 drafts before it reached its conclusive version. In an interview to the Booker Library on her shortlist nomination, Keegan says, “I’m more interested in going in than going on. There’s a wonderful letter (Anton) Chekhov wrote to his brother Alexander about the meaning of grace, how grace is when you make the least number of movements between two points — and that type of athletic prose has always appealed to me, coupled with light-handedness and restraint. Elegance, to me, is writing just enough. And, as James Baldwin said, in his Paris Review interview, ‘the hardest thing in the world is simplicity’.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cutPremium
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut
Why sports management in India needs to include former playersPremium
Why sports management in India needs to include former players
ALSO READ |Booker Prize for Fiction shortlist announced, includes ‘Glory’ and ‘Oh William!’
Booker Prize 2022, Booker Prize 2022 shortlist, Booker Prize 2022 news, Claire Keegan’s 'Small Things Like These', shortest novel to be shortlisted for Booker Prize, short novels, eye 2022, sunday eye, indian express news Photo: Amazon.in

Interestingly, though Keegan’s novel is the shortest book, based on its number of pages, to be shortlisted for the Booker, fellow Booker nominee Alan Garner’s Treacle Walker (Fourth Estate) has fewer words.

Booker Prize 2022, Booker Prize 2022 shortlist, Booker Prize 2022 news, Claire Keegan’s 'Small Things Like These', shortest novel to be shortlisted for Booker Prize, short novels, eye 2022, sunday eye, indian express news Photo: Amazon.in

Of course, the history of the Booker Prizes has other instances of short novels vying for the prestigious annual award. In 1979, Penelope Fitzgerald’s 132-pages-novel Offshore won the £ 50,000 award.

Booker Prize 2022, Booker Prize 2022 shortlist, Booker Prize 2022 news, Claire Keegan’s 'Small Things Like These', shortest novel to be shortlisted for Booker Prize, short novels, eye 2022, sunday eye, indian express news Photo: Amazon.in

Other short works of fiction that made it to the awards’ shortlist include Ian McEwan’s On Chesil Beach (166 pages), that was shortlisted in 2007, and Julian Barnes’ The Sense of an Ending, which, at 163 pages, won the Booker Prize in 2011.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 02:00:14 pm
Next Story

Art Street: A 150-year-old hidden architectural spectacle in Mumbai to soon make a comeback

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

How a friendly invite to a missionary led to the first Methodist Church in Pune
Know Your City

How a friendly invite to a missionary led to the first Methodist Church in Pune

The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Express Research

The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings

Premium
Hours after Haryana charge, BJP gives Biplab Deb a Rajya Sabha seat

Hours after Haryana charge, BJP gives Biplab Deb a Rajya Sabha seat

Ranbir-Alia film breaks Bollywood's curse, is biggest non-holiday release
Brahmastra Day 1

Ranbir-Alia film breaks Bollywood's curse, is biggest non-holiday release

Pakistan's small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democratisation

Pakistan's small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democratisation

Premium
Kejriwal: 'Time to end temporary employment... trend will start from Punjab'

Kejriwal: 'Time to end temporary employment... trend will start from Punjab'

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

Premium
Indian Sikh man meets Pakistani Muslim sister after 75 years
Separated during Partition

Indian Sikh man meets Pakistani Muslim sister after 75 years

Who was the Padma Vibhushan awardee behind Ramjanmabhoomi excavation?
B B Lal dies at 101

Who was the Padma Vibhushan awardee behind Ramjanmabhoomi excavation?

Biography captures life of Hindi literature’s most iconic practitioners
The Many Lives of Agyeya

Biography captures life of Hindi literature’s most iconic practitioners

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement