Booker Prize 2022: Bibliophiles react to shortlist announcement; predict who is going to win

The Booker Prize 2022 shortlist has been announced, giving bibliophiles around the world a reason to rejoice. The announcement was made on ‘The Booker Prizes’ Twitter account, which shared — in a video description — the “the final six” shortlisted books and the names of their authors. According to the official website, the shortlist includes the shortest book and oldest author ever to be nominated, writers from five different countries, and a “wealth of truly fabulous fiction”.

We are delighted to announce the #BookerPrize2022 shortlist, here’s what the judges had to say about the final six. Find out more about the shortlisted books and authors: https://t.co/LYjnUXSbzk @ShahidhaBari @hrcastor @amabanckou @mjohnharrison pic.twitter.com/I5qWT1i5E9 — The Booker Prizes (@TheBookerPrizes) September 6, 2022

There is ‘Glory‘ by NoViolet Bulawayo which is an “energetic and exhilarating joyride”, a story of “an uprising, told by a vivid chorus of animal voices that help us see our human world more clearly”.

‘Small Things Like These‘ by Claire Keegan is a “tender tale of hope and quiet heroism”, and a “celebration of compassion and a stern rebuke of the sins committed in the name of religion”.

‘Treacle Walker‘ by Alan Garner “illuminates an introspective young mind trying to make sense of the world around him”.

‘The Trees‘ by Percival Everett “combines an unnerving murder mystery with a powerful condemnation of racism and police violence”.

Shehan Karunatilaka’s ‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida‘ is a “satire set amid the murderous mayhem of a Sri Lanka beset by civil war”.

And finally, Elizabeth Strout’s ‘Oh William!’ is a “luminous novel about love, loss, and the family secrets that can erupt and bewilder us at any time”.

While Alan Garner, at 87 years, is the oldest author to have ever been featured, the shortest book is ‘Small Things Like These‘ which finishes at 116 pages.

Unfortunately, 20-year-old Leila Mottley, who made it to the longlist as its youngest writer ever for her debut novel ‘Nightcrawling‘, did not make it to the shortlist.

According to chair of judges Neil MacGregor, the shortlisted books are “set in different places at different times [and] are all about events that in some measure, happen everywhere, and concern us all”. In fact, the six authors represent “five different nationalities and four continents, with an equal split of men and women on the list”, states thebookerprizes.com.

Check out some of these reactions of people on Twitter, who cheered for their favourite authors, and others who predicted who would take home the coveted title.

NoViolet bringing us glory https://t.co/nfZbo34X88 — ChiMaster Che Professional Accounting (@HRH_Yvette) September 7, 2022

My vote is for Claire Keegan. Here is what Booker Judge Shahidha Bari wrote in the Guardian. (Hopefully there is no mayhem in the final judging. ) https://t.co/OuZAqCPawj pic.twitter.com/WX6kTbxS0B — Keira Soleore (@KeiraSoleore) September 7, 2022

A bit disappointing to see Maps is not here tho! Too excited for Oh William! 😂 please let it win! https://t.co/0yiJft71u3 — J (@byronicreader) September 7, 2022

Small Things Like These was a gripping read. Short, but beautiful. As the author once said: it needs to be as long as it needs to be. Looking forward to the others. https://t.co/RCH5xR6Usw — Arian Lumezi (@ArianLumezi) September 7, 2022

Gotta get around Seven Mooms of Maali Almeida and finished up Glory. Unfortunately my personal favorite The Colony and Case Study is not shortlisted. https://t.co/OcUURrTl5g — Pae (@Paeandbooks) September 6, 2022

Interesting shortlist, congratulations to all the nominees for #BookerPrize2022. Particularly delighted to see Alan Garner make it through, a writer whose work is etched deep in my bones like the old magic. https://t.co/XR83eYD4x7 — Glyn Morgan (@GR_Morgan) September 6, 2022

Read Glory, Small Things Like These & Oh! William. Loved Glory! ❤ My prediction of The Seven Moons will be shortlisted comes true 😇 https://t.co/Zws442yNfY — Nabila (@nblsmb) September 6, 2022

JMO but I think this might be the best Booker Prize shortlist ever. https://t.co/pMfcU3nnqK — Claire Stewart (@claireontoast) September 6, 2022

Alan Garner yay! I’m sure the other books are great, in fact I’ve read two of them, but Treacle Walker is something else. I read it twice in a row. — @weirb4 (@weirb4) September 6, 2022

If it doesn’t go to Alan Garner I will LOSE MY SHIT — Kaizoku_tenshi 🇺🇦 (@kaizoku_tenshi) September 6, 2022

The Trees is like no other. Id love to see it win. — Debra Hills (@dlhills) September 6, 2022 Advertisement

The Booker is awarded annually to a work of fiction published in English in the UK and Ireland. It is different from The International Booker Prize — which was recently won by Geetanjali Shree for her book ‘Tomb of Sand‘ — which is a work of translation published in the same territories.

The winner will be announced on October 17, 2022.

