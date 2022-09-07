scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Booker Prize 2022: Bibliophiles react to shortlist announcement; predict who is going to win

According to the official website, the shortlist includes the shortest book and oldest author ever to be nominated, writers from five different countries, and a "wealth of truly fabulous fiction"

Booker Prize 2022, Booker Prize 2022 shortlist, Booker Prize 2022 books shortlist, Booker Prize 2022 authors, Booker Prize 2022 novels, reactions, indian express newsThese six books have made it to the shortlist. (Photo: Twitter/@TheBookerPrizes)

The Booker Prize 2022 shortlist has been announced, giving bibliophiles around the world a reason to rejoice. The announcement was made on ‘The Booker Prizes’ Twitter account, which shared — in a video description — the “the final six” shortlisted books and the names of their authors. According to the official website, the shortlist includes the shortest book and oldest author ever to be nominated, writers from five different countries, and a “wealth of truly fabulous fiction”.

There is ‘Glory‘ by NoViolet Bulawayo which is an “energetic and exhilarating joyride”, a story of “an uprising, told by a vivid chorus of animal voices that help us see our human world more clearly”.

Small Things Like These‘ by Claire Keegan is a “tender tale of hope and quiet heroism”, and a “celebration of compassion and a stern rebuke of the sins committed in the name of religion”.

Treacle Walker‘ by Alan Garner “illuminates an introspective young mind trying to make sense of the world around him”.

The Trees‘ by Percival Everett “combines an unnerving murder mystery with a powerful condemnation of racism and police violence”.

Shehan Karunatilaka’s ‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida‘ is a “satire set amid the murderous mayhem of a Sri Lanka beset by civil war”.

And finally, Elizabeth Strout’s ‘Oh William!’ is a “luminous novel about love, loss, and the family secrets that can erupt and bewilder us at any time”.

While Alan Garner, at 87 years, is the oldest author to have ever been featured, the shortest book is ‘Small Things Like These‘ which finishes at 116 pages.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Unfortunately, 20-year-old Leila Mottley, who made it to the longlist as its youngest writer ever for her debut novel ‘Nightcrawling‘, did not make it to the shortlist.

According to chair of judges Neil MacGregor, the shortlisted books are “set in different places at different times [and] are all about events that in some measure, happen everywhere, and concern us all”. In fact, the six authors represent “five different nationalities and four continents, with an equal split of men and women on the list”, states thebookerprizes.com.

ALSO READ |The JCB Prize for Literature longlist features six translations

Check out some of these reactions of people on Twitter, who cheered for their favourite authors, and others who predicted who would take home the coveted title.

The Booker is awarded annually to a work of fiction published in English in the UK and Ireland. It is different from The International Booker Prize — which was recently won by Geetanjali Shree for her book ‘Tomb of Sand‘ — which is a work of translation published in the same territories.

The winner will be announced on October 17, 2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 12:32:09 pm
Next Story

Karnataka: 11 education officials arrested for irregularities in teacher recruitment process

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

At this rate, it’ll take over 100 years to upgrade all 10 lakh schools: Kejriwal on PM-SHRI Yojana

At this rate, it’ll take over 100 years to upgrade all 10 lakh schools: Kejriwal on PM-SHRI Yojana

Coal smuggling scam: CBI raids residence of Bengal Law Minister

Coal smuggling scam: CBI raids residence of Bengal Law Minister

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

'No proposal to merge NEET, JEE with CUET,' says Education Minister

'No proposal to merge NEET, JEE with CUET,' says Education Minister

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'
Mir Ranjan Negi on Arshdeep

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Understanding the many faces of mental health and suicide in India

Understanding the many faces of mental health and suicide in India

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement