Booker longlist 2020: Hilary Mantel up for third time, Avni Doshi’s Burnt Sugar makes the cut

The Booker Prize longlist for the year 2020 was announced on July 28, and it consists of books by 13 authors including Hilary Mantel and Indian-origin author, Avni Doshi. The list comprises: The New Wilderness by Diane Cook, This Mournable Body by Tsitsi Dangarembga, Burnt Sugar by Avni Doshi, Who They Was by Gabriel Krauze, The Mirror & The Light by Hilary Mantel, Apeirogon by Colum McCann, The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste, Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid, Real Life by Brandon Taylor, Redhead by The Side of The Road by Anne Tyler, Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart, Love and Other Thought Experiments by Sophie Ward and How Much of These Hills is Gold by C Pam Zhang.

The Prize is open to any writer whose work has been published in the UK or Ireland.

A panel of five judges selected these books; they included publisher and editor Margaret Busby, who also chaired; author Lee Child; author Sameer Rahim; writer Lemn Sissay; and translator Emily Wilson. The 13 novels have been chosen from 162 novels.

Speaking on the selection, Busby said, “Each of these books carries an impact that has earned it a place on the longlist, deserving of wide readership. Included are novels carried by the sweep of history with memorable characters brought to life and given visibility, novels that represent a moment of cultural change, or the pressures an individual faces in pre- and post-dystopian society. Some of the books focus on interpersonal relationships that are complex, nuanced, emotionally charged. There are voices from minorities often unheard, stories that are fresh, bold and absorbing. The best fiction enables the reader to relate to other people’s lives; sharing experiences that we could not ourselves have imagined is as powerful as being able to identify with characters.”

“As judges we connected with these writers’ well-crafted prose, the mastery of detail, the arresting sentence, the credibility of the narrative arc, the ability to use to the full, the resources of storytelling. Unplanned, our final selection encompasses both seasoned favourites and debut talents ― a truly satisfying outcome,” she further added.

