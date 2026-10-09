‘Ask for permission, not forgiveness’: Booker-winner Lin King sues over ‘relay translation’ of Taiwan Travelogue

Lin King, whose English translation of Yáng Shuāng-zǐ’s Taiwan Travelogue won the 2026 International Booker Prize, is pursuing legal action against a European publisher over copyright infringement of her award wining book.

In a statement, King wrote that six weeks after her Booker win she learned that a European publisher was planning to release a translation of the book that was translated from “my English text, not the original Mandarin text Táiwān Màn Yóu Lù by Yáng Shuāng-Zǐ, without my consent.”

Given the translator does not read Mandarin, King said they will translate the book only using the English text, which includes her original footnotes and afterword.

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“As I am the sole copyright owner of the English Taiwan Travelogue, which was registered with the United States Copyright Office in 2024, an unauthorised third-language translation violates my copyright,” she wrote.

What is relay translation?

The practice of translating a work using a translation rather than the original is called relay translation. “If a publisher cannot find a suitable translator who can read the original work, it is not uncommon to have translators work from a preexisting translation,” she said, adding that in these cases of ‘relay translation,’ publishers should safeguard the rights of the original author and translator.

When she learned of the relay translation, she initially assumed that it was a “communication error” where the publisher was under the misconception that a permission had been acquired, because international book deals pass through several hands, in this case “a Taiwanese copyright agency, a third-language copyright agency, and the third-language publisher.”

‘Never signed a contract….’

King says she asked the Taiwanese agency “to prevent this relay translation from going to print without a formal licensing agreement between the third-language publisher and me.” After a weekend, however, she learned that the publisher “insisted its use of the English text was legal and that it would proceed with publication that same week.”

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She also discovered that the licensing contract arranged by the Taiwanese agency “specifically states that the third-language publisher always planned to translate from Taiwan Travelogue, not Táiwān Màn Yóu Lù.”

“Herein lies the problem,” she writes. “I never signed a contract with any party to sell the relay translation rights to Taiwan Travelogue: not with any English-language publisher, nor the Taiwan publisher, nor the Taiwanese copyright agency representing Táiwān Màn Yóu Lù.”

On July 10, according to King, the publisher “released this unauthorised relay translation despite repeated warnings not to.” She says she has engaged counsel, at her personal expense, to pursue legal action over the violations “both in Taiwan and in the third-language country,” and that these legal proceedings are still ongoing.

The Taiwanese literary outlet Mirror Fiction, which interviewed King, reported that she filed first in the European country at the end of September and then in Taiwan on October 2.

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Why does she say a translation is a separate work?

“In literature, there is no such thing as an ‘objectively accurate’ translation,” King writes, adding that the public accepts this for classics like The Odyssey, “but less deference is paid to a translator’s creative authority in contemporary literature.”

“Translation is adaptation,” she argues, comparing it to a filmmaker adapting a novel, or Whitney Houston covering Dolly Parton’s I Will Always Love You: “Whether one is ‘better’ than the other is up for debate. That the two are different is indisputable.”

“If the writer is a scriptwriter, the translator is the actor; if the writer is a composer, the translator is the musician; if the writer is a choreographer, the translator is the dancer,” she added.

Rejecting the question of whether she is a writer or a translator as “a false binary,” she writes: “Not all writers are translators, but all translators are writers. I chose, from the chaotic expanses of the English lexicon, every single word in Taiwan Travelogue.”

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Yáng, she points out, cannot read the English book, just as King will not be able to read most translations of her own novel due next year. “Our translators will write those books, not we.”

Is this about money?

King says she anticipates her detractors will pose this question, framing it in italics: “Blah blah blah. How much are you asking for?”

She says it is not about money, saying she began translating the novel without pay and pitched it to US publishers herself, “long before Shuāng-Zǐ had been offered representation from a copyright agency.” “Translation is a horrendous business plan. I do it because I believe in the books.”

Why go to court?

King says that over the past three months she was “told repeatedly that these ‘ugly’ practices are how relay translations have always worked in Taiwan and other parts of the world,” advised “not to rush into drastic action and risk burning bridges,” and asked “to embrace unity and teamwork over litigation.”

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She disagrees: “setting a legal precedent is critical for changing the status quo.” Copyright infringement is a criminal offence in Taiwan and much of Europe. King rebutted her detractors saying, “laws are merely language unless they are enforced.”

“Since when has ‘it’s always been done this way’ been a sufficient reason for continuing to infringe on people’s rights?” she asked.

She ended with an appeal her colleagues in the publishing industry,“To all publishers of translated fiction, I beseech you: Ask for permission, not forgiveness. If you love these books, respect the rights of the translators who rewrite these stories so that you, too, can read them.”