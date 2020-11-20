‘So well deserved’! Avni Doshi, other writers congratulate Booker 2020 winner Douglas Stuart

Avni Doshi's Girl in White Cotton was shortlisted for the Booker. (Photo: Rohit Jain Paras)

New York-based Scottish writer Douglas Stuart has won the prestigious Booker Prize for his debut novel Shuggie Bain, which has been described by the judges as a “classic in the making”. Stuart’s work was shortlisted along with Avni Doshi’s book, Burnt Sugar — published in India as Girl In White Cotton, The New Wilderness by Diane Cook, This Mournable Body by Tsitsi Dangarembga, The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste, and Real Life by Brandon Taylor.

A report in The PTI states that the book was rejected by 30 editors before it was picked up by publishers Grove Atlantic in the US and Picador in the UK. It also quotes the author in his acceptance speech saying, “I cannot believe this. Shuggie is a work of fiction but writing the book was extremely healing for me; hugely cathartic. I always wanted to be a writer so this is fulfilling a dream. This has changed my entire life.”

Soon fellow writers, including whose works were shortlisted, took to social media to share their greetings. Doshi tweeted, “Congratulations to this wonderful writer and human being – @Doug_D_Stuart so thrilled for you! And so well deserved,” while Dangarembga wrote, “Congratulations to Douglas Stuart for winning the 2020 Booker Prize with Shuggie Bain. I’ve loved every word f the book I heard read, and I can’t wait to read it. Well done.” Taylor tweeted, “Congratulations on this wonder of a book, Douglas.”

Bernardine Evaristo, winner of the prize in 2019 wrote, “Back from the #bookerprize2020 at the Roundhouse. The winning novel #ShuggieBain stole my heart when I read it. Major #booklove. I cannot wait to interview Douglas Stuart @Doug_D_Stuart remotely at the @southbankcentre tomorrow”

Scottish politician Nicola Sturgeon also took to social media to express her wishes. “I’m so thrilled for @Doug_D_Stuart – Shuggie Bain is a raw, searing and beautifully tender novel. Such a worthy winner of @TheBookerPrizes – and he now joins James Kelman as one of just two Scottish writers to win the prize. Many congratulations!” she wrote.

