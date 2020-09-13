Book sales boom at UK bookshops

With several titles delayed, the first week of September witnessed many new titles and along with it, a staggering footfall. (Source: Flickr)

The ongoing pandemic has impacted book sales by curbing people’s movements and closing down bookshops. But with things opening up a little, sales are also shooting up. A report in The Guardian states that in the UK, readers are going back to bookshops. The same report suggests that books from authors like Elena Ferrante among others have helped the cause.

Richard Osman’s first novel The Thursday Murder Club has topped the charts. “We haven’t seen anything like it since Harry Potter,” Pat Booth of Plackitt & Booth Bookshop in Lytham St Anne’s, Lancashire was quoted as saying. The author is expectantly “overwhelmed by the reaction to The Thursday Murder Club”, and “so delighted that readers are taking it to their hearts”. With several titles delayed, the first week of September witnessed many new titles and along with it, a staggering footfall.

“There were a lot out last week, but there’d been so much anticipation, so much buildup to some of the books, particularly those that had been pushed back, that we were all really looking forward to it. When you open those boxes in store and see the big new titles come in, that’s quite a buzz,” Kate McHale of Waterstones was quoted as saying.

“Things are improving each week. Our age demographic is changing as a lot of locals previously commuted to Bristol or Cardiff but are now walking into town for a lunchtime break. Also UK holidaymakers are out making the most of the Wye Valley and Forest of Dean,” Matt Taylor owner of Chepstow Books was further quoted as saying in the report.

“We are just into Wales so masks aren’t compulsory but over half are wearing them. Social distancing takes place inside, we ask people to hand sanitise and we limit browsing time to 15 minutes which can be a struggle. Bookshop customers are, in virtually every circumstance, societal role models,” he added.

