Book by Iceland’s First Lady Eliza Reid chronicles how Icelandic women are carrying forward the battle for equality

The river Hvítá tumbling down a “three-step staircase” and falling into a deep crevice, the sound of the wind and water creating an immersive experience — I am at Gullfoss Falls in Iceland. At the top of the falls, I come across the stone memorial to Sigríður Tómasdóttir, known as Iceland’s first environmentalist. Tómasdóttir is one of the Sprakkar — extraordinary women — whose story is described in the new book, Secrets of the Sprakkar, by Eliza Reid, the First Lady of Iceland.

Tómasdóttir lived at the farm, Brattholt, nearby, and her family owned the land including these falls, and guided visitors down the tracks to the falls. This was at the turn of the 20th century, when Icelanders were struggling with poverty. Therefore, when an investor approached her father, Tómas, with an offer to lease the falls to harness the water, he agreed. Tómasdóttir, however, realised that would mean building a dam that would destroy the falls. She hired a lawyer, travelled several times to Reykjavik to argue the case for preserving the site, and legend has it, even threatened to throw herself into the rushing water. Finally, the land was sold to the government, and the area around the falls officially preserved.

Reid starts the book with her own story of growing up on a farm in Canada’s Ottawa Valley and moving to Oxford University, in the UK, for graduate school at 22. At Oxford, she met Gudni Jóhannesson, a fellow student, and they fell in love. She proposes before they leave — “If this is going to be the main performance of my life, I thought it was just as well to be married,” writes Reid.

The memorial to Sigríður Tómasdóttir, known as Iceland’s first environmentalist, at Gullfoss Falls in Iceland. (Photo courtesy: Jonaki Ray) The memorial to Sigríður Tómasdóttir, known as Iceland’s first environmentalist, at Gullfoss Falls in Iceland. (Photo courtesy: Jonaki Ray)

After moving to Iceland, she joins a start-up as a marketing specialist, and later freelances as a writer, co-founding the Iceland Writers’ Retreat with a friend, Erica Green. Along the way, she and Jóhannesson start a family, and the extensive parental leave and subsidised child-care services showcase Iceland’s unique “approach to equality”. In the meantime, Jóhannesson finishes his post-doc, joins the university, and, after coming into the limelight during a televised panel discussion, is encouraged to campaign for the presidential election, and wins in 2016.

While the role of the First Lady comes with traditional expectations, Reid continues with her projects. In Iceland, she writes, “the ambition for gender equality has been normalised.” Iceland ranks number one in the World Economic Forum’s list of countries for gender equality, and is considered to be one of the most peaceful and happy countries of the world. It also has the highest proportions of women working outside the home, and a large part of this is due to community and familial support, networks, social clubs and associations such as the saumós (sewing clubs).

The book takes these ideas further through anecdotes about and interviews with women from all walks of lives that show the victories as well as struggles towards this ideal of equality. Besides the story of Tómasdóttir and other legends from the Icelandic Sagas, there is the account of 75-year old Bubba, the former chair of a women’s association in southern Iceland, who, along with the other members, raises funds for local hospitals, knits hats for babies and sets up a grant for housewives.

Similarly, there are interviews with women who go through rigorous training to be a part of search-and-rescue teams and to captain boats, start their own political parties, host tv shows, write novels and poetry, form a rap collective, or run companies and farms on their own. The most interesting stories are of those who don’t have access to the vast family networks and contacts of locals, but have relied on grit and professional networks to succeed — like the Palestinian founder of a successful start-up, the lawyer from Jamaica, or the student council president of the University of Iceland who is from El Salvador.

Yet, like any other country, there are problems here too, whether it be the fact that women still carry the greater part of domestic responsibilities, domestic violence is prevalent as is harassment at the workplace, and immigrants undergo discriminatory experiences. Reid acknowledges these as well as her own privileges with candour. She is determined to not be one of those people, “who murmur about life’s unfairness while shrugging their shoulders about how they could help.” She quotes the composer Hildur Gudnadottir, the first Icelander and third woman composer to win an Oscar, who says, “Please speak up. We need to hear your voices”. In bringing together stories of diverse women who have achieved unlikely victories, Reid does amplify the call for diversity.

Jonaki Ray is a poet, writer and editor based in New Delhi