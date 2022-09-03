scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Book on divorce laws launched

Written by Saumya Saxena, the book talks about the Indian state's difficult dialogue with divorce, which reconciles largely through religion

divorce laws booksA new book on divorce laws and various religions in the post-colonial era was released on Saturday at the India International Centre (Source: Amazon.in)

A new book on divorce laws and various religions in the post-colonial era was released here on Saturday at the India International Centre.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The book ‘Divorce and Democracy: A History of Personal Law in Post-Independence India’ talks about family law, religion, and gender politics in India.

Written by Saumya Saxena, British Academy Fellow at the faculty of History, University of Cambridge, the book talks about the Indian state’s difficult dialogue with divorce, which reconciles largely through religion.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...Premium
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...
Also Read | |Dancer Mallika Sarabhai turns author with her memoir ‘Free Fall’

It also explores the path of marriage and divorce laws of Hindu, Muslim, and Christian communities in postcolonial India.

“The book shows a dynamic interplay between law, religion, family, minority rights, and gender in Indian politics,” Saxena told PTI.

“It also demonstrates that the framework of the private-public divide, individual versus group rights and universal rights versus legal pluralism is insufficient in capturing the peculiarities of religious personal laws in India,” she said.

Advertisement
Also Read | |‘The Hero of Tiger Hill’: Book tells story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee

The book launch was followed by a discussion on the book in which Ambreen Agha (O.P Jindal Global University), Laurence Gautier (Centre de Sciences Humaines), Hilal Ahmed (Centre for the Study of Developing Societies), and Rukmini Sen (Ambedkar University Delhi) participated.

On being asked if the book will include the demands of both men and women, she said, “I am not making any argument at all whether it should only be favouring the women but it would be realistic for us to acknowledge that it’s mostly men enacting on divorce.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 05:00:34 pm
Next Story

16-year-old Salman Khan dives into the sea in vintage TV commercial shared by Ayesha Shroff. Watch here

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

By denying Hinduphobia, western academia and media enable it
Vamsee Juluri writes

By denying Hinduphobia, western academia and media enable it

India, Pak will keep an eye on the over rate during the Super 4 match. Here's why

India, Pak will keep an eye on the over rate during the Super 4 match. Here's why

FIR against Gujarat AAP chief for 'defaming' BJP leader CR Paatil

FIR against Gujarat AAP chief for 'defaming' BJP leader CR Paatil

Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effort

Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effort

CPI(ML)-free Kavita Krishnan stirs up fiery Left debate

CPI(ML)-free Kavita Krishnan stirs up fiery Left debate

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs

UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs

Premium
‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
Most Read

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement