Book on chef Vikas Khanna’s ‘Feed India’ initiative to release on December 27

Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna’s new book, Barkat: The Inspiration and the Story Behind One of World’s Largest Food Drives FEED INDIA, will hit the stands on December 27, Penguin Random House India (PRHI) has announced.

In the book, Khanna writes about his ‘Feed India’ initiative, touted to be one of the world’s largest food drives to serve meals to the underprivileged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He recounts his personal experiences in building Feed India, his efforts to supply rations and essentials, and setting up makeshift kitchens and ensuring millions were fed daily.

“When we were running ‘Feed India’ in 2020, many people kept asking us: ‘How did you do the logistics?’ or ‘What inspired you?’. During that time I actually had no time to interact because I was very focussed in the mission… So I think it is due that I share the story so that tomorrow if anybody wants to be inspired to do something greater they don’t have to look outwards, they have to look inwards, and not about adversities and failures of running big missions,” said the Michelin Star chef.

Notably, ”Feed India”, or ”barkat”, as Khanna calls it, was launched in March last year with a single tweet by the chef, and it grew to become one of the world”s largest food drives by an individual.

“It (barkat) means an abundance of blessings and auspiciousness. Where there is no dearth and there is no scarcity, that’s Barkat. It’s a much bigger word than can be translated in English,” said Khanna, who has authored over 30 books.

Khanna, 50, was also honoured with the prestigious 2020 Asia Game Changer Award in October last year for his humanitarian initiative.

According to the publishers, a deeply personal and heart-touching narrative, the book is a “testimony of one man’s vision to showcase Indian culture and the intrinsic value of sharing food to the world”.

“He narrates how his grandmother infused in him the values of sharing food, while the langars of the Golden Temple showed him that community kitchens are perhaps the only way to ensure no one goes hungry. From these values developed around food, he got the goal and the grit to build one of the world’s largest food drives called ‘Feed India’ during the COVID-19 lockdown,” they said in a statement.

Khanna’s previously authored books include “Indian Harvest: Classic and Contemporary Vegetarian Dishes” (2015), “My First Kitchen” (2017) and UTSAV: A Culinary Epic of Indian Festivals (2017).

