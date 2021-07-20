Book captures struggles of doctors, tough relationship with patients

Stories about the challenges of being a doctor, and the trials and tribulations of treating patients facing death is at the centre of a new book titled, “At the Horizon of Life & Death”. It has been written by Pankaj Kumar, the director of critical care at Fortis Shalimar Bagh here.

According to a hospital statement, the book is aimed at providing an insight into the dilemmas and predicaments facing doctors in critical situations and also guiding aspiring doctors to make well-informed career decisions. It also captures the sensitivities of dealing with critical patients facing significant moments in their treatment trajectories, and in several cases death.

“The book, through its protagonist Dr Anand, aims to create awareness regarding pertinent issues faced by the medical professionals – demoralisation, expensive medical education, the extreme pressure and suicidal ideation, the plight of the nurses and support staff, assaults and violence and the medico-legal intricacies involved in day-to-day practice,” the statement said.

Kumar has dedicated the book to all the healthcare and other frontline workers who spent the last year and a half fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 300-page book has been divided into three parts chronicling the difficult journey of becoming and being a doctor “‘Larva Pupa Syndrome: Medical Education and the Disillusionment’; ‘Hopes and Fears: The Paradox Co-exist’; and ‘Blame and Medical Lawsuits: To Treat the Human Fragility, a Mistake?”.

“The stories span from Anand’s initial days in the emergency room and capture his struggles in complex medico-legal scenarios over the next four decades”.

This book has been based on fictional narratives with an intention to bring to the forefront the real issues and hardships that doctors in the country have faced,” Kumar said.

One of the stories, titled, ‘Doctors are not God’s: From Divine and Godliness to just so Humble Human’ demystifies the God-like stature that is given to doctors, asserting that while they can save lives, they are in fact human with limitations.

The book hit the stands on July 15.