Book 3 of Lucy trilogy: Navigating the future

The final book of the science trilogy is here. (Source: Locksley Hall Publishing LLP/Twitter)

Taking the adventures of Lucy the wonder girl further, authors Anandajit Goswami and Debashis Chakraborty talk about how she navigates the future and present realms to save the world in the final book of their science fiction trilogy.

From this perspective, chronicling the adventures of Lucy, the acronym for Love-Understanding-Creation-Youthfulness, has been a natural choice.

While describing the journey of Lucy, the acronym for love-understanding-creation-youthfulness, they make an attempt to predict the perils the future holds if one does not make an effort to learn and correct the present today and the coexisting tensions of the society.

“Thus, through the reflective eyes and dreams of Lucy, we tried to project the expected future,” they say.

“Lucy and the Rise of the Parabola” is the third book in the series, the first two being “Lucy and the Train” and “Lucy Meets Artificial Intelligence”.

When dangers on the planet rise, the earthlings turn to only one girl, who has saved them twice before – Lucy!

Aware that she is the only one who can venture into the future and find out the answer to save the world from imminent doom, Lucy sets off on a mega adventure but her journey is filled with treacherous twists and sinister entities.

Lucy, the authors say, was born by seeing whatever has been happening all around.

“The postmodern simultaneous coexistence of conflicts and tensions is what makes Lucy’s futuristic journey more interesting,” they write in the book, published by Locksley Hall Publishing LLP.

“In the writing process of Lucy’s third journey, we have gone through feelings where the journey has opened us to moralistic, ruminating, active, action-oriented and a small and large vision about science fiction, dystopia, sustainability and humanity at large,” they say.

According to them, there is just one driving motive behind their initiative – to create a value for sustainable development by means of future generations.

