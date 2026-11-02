Black Bag review: Luke Kennard’s hilarious take on capitalism, masculinity and identity

What is the collective noun for a congregation of bon mots? Hopefully not a murder, although an excess can be lethally sharp. In some cases, the right term might be cri de coeur.

The French may be pardoned because Luke Kennard’s Black Bag has a tasteful sprinkling of Gallicisms, Latinisms, literary references and other things of that nature to season the lols. It’s all mordant wit, homing in on many of today’s social pathologies, and with a little more pathos, on the addictive allure of total self-effacement in the face of these assaults.

Whose cry is it? Ironically, black bag (appropriately, it’s never capitalised in the text) has a social location in the Britain of the 2020s: the elder millennial; the downwardly mobile theatre student; White and without the good sense to have been born posh, though he affects it somewhat; hopes and the imagined stage of those hopes, erected with fatal complacency in the more certain world of the 1990s, now crumbling under attack from today’s economy and its philistinism.