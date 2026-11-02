Black Bag review: Luke Kennard’s hilarious take on capitalism, masculinity and identity

Rohan Manoj has been with the opinion team of The Indian Express since January 2025. He writes on hi... Read More
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What is the collective noun for a congregation of bon mots? Hopefully not a murder, although an excess can be lethally sharp. In some cases, the right term might be cri de coeur.
The French may be pardoned because Luke Kennard’s Black Bag has a tasteful sprinkling of Gallicisms, Latinisms, literary references and other things of that nature to season the lols. It’s all mordant wit, homing in on many of today’s social pathologies, and with a little more pathos, on the addictive allure of total self-effacement in the face of these assaults.
Whose cry is it? Ironically, black bag (appropriately, it’s never capitalised in the text) has a social location in the Britain of the 2020s: the elder millennial; the downwardly mobile theatre student; White and without the good sense to have been born posh, though he affects it somewhat; hopes and the imagined stage of those hopes, erected with fatal complacency in the more certain world of the 1990s, now crumbling under attack from today’s economy and its philistinism.
It is also the cry, in a time of self-conscious hypermasculinity, of the male who doesn’t conform — sexually submissive, even self-abnegating, financially unsuccessful, small and physically helpless. Becoming black bag only brings out these traits and gives them a certain inevitability: At times, he must be led around and helped; he offers precisely zero resistance when a burly man picks him up and tosses him into a river.
What’s it crying about? Certainly, that same philistinism, as a result of which an actor in his late 30s, who does have some pride in his talents, is reduced to relying on parts in murder-mystery performances at corporate dinner parties. It’s this desperation that leads him to sign up for a Psychology professor’s experiment, in which he must wear a black bag that covers his face and body and remain silent while attending lectures in order to gauge students’ reactions. But there have always been hungry actors eking out a living and praying for their big break; what’s interesting is how this is situated in, and entangled with, the absurdities of late-stage capitalism.
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Nothing embodies this better than the protagonist’s best friend, Claudio, a professional video-game streamer (of course, much better off than a struggling actor) and hallucinogen enthusiast who finds ways to monetise black bag: NFT art, Bag Coin, you name it.
If the novel pokes and prods at systemic crises through humour, it does not attempt to present any structural solutions — that would be too earnest for such a playful work, and perhaps even for the present moment in history. Rather, there’s only the prospect of individual relief in the form of the aforementioned monetisation, grifting with the rest in the age of grift.
Is the answer that there is no answer? That would be in keeping with the negation that black bag is all about. It offers negation of fear and embarrassment — it’s a way to retreat from the world, like hiding one’s head in the sand. There’s negation of desire — the protagonist, as black bag, becomes a plaything for a woman who wants to have sexual relations with nothing; he enjoys it and starts to fall in love with her. Ultimately, it’s about negation of the self, of identity, and he accomplishes that thoroughly, or perhaps he doesn’t — he grows attached, jealously so, to his new identity as black bag. Does it defeat the point, as reflected in the ambiguity of the final scene, where black bag is not quite sure what to feel?
The book is consistently funny, the inner monologue rarely bores and there are many striking turns of phrase. There’s human warmth, too, especially in the protagonist’s relationships with his parents — whose specificities he takes care to shield from the reader’s prying eyes — and Claudio. And yet, one might be forgiven for getting to the end and feeling nothing. Perhaps that, too, is the point.