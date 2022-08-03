scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Biography of President Droupadi Murmu to release later this year

Sworn on July 25, President Murmu's phenomenal rise from a sleepy village in Mayurbhanj to the Rashtrapati Bhavan presents a fascinating study of democratic empowerment in India

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 10:45:35 am
Murmu1200Droupadi Murmu was appointed as the governor of Jharkhand, and she stayed in this post till 2021. (Photo: File)

A biography of Droupadi Murmu, India’s youngest President and the first to be born after Independence, will hit the stands later this year, Penguin Random House India (PRHI) announced Tuesday.

Touted to be the first authentic and definitive account of India’s 15th President, Madam President: A Biography of Draupadi Murmu claims to unpack the many trials and tribulations, and early years of struggle that elevated the 64-year-old to the highest office in the country.

​ ​​​​Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

It is written by Bhubaneswar-based senior journalist Sandeep Sahu.

“What made the prospect of doing the book when Penguin India reached out to me was the fact that the book would be on the first tribal woman to become the President of India, which is truly historic,” Sahu said in a statement.

“That she belongs to the predominantly tribal Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, where I spent my entire adolescent period, was also another tempting factor to take it on,” he added.

Sworn on July 25, President Murmu’s phenomenal rise from a sleepy village in Mayurbhanj to the Rashtrapati Bhavan presents a fascinating study of democratic empowerment in India.

She took her first steps in politics in Rairangpur where she was elected as a BJP councilor in the Rairangpur Notified Area Council in 1997. She rose to ministership in Odisha’s BJD-BJP coalition government from 2000 to 2004.

Also Read |Letters To Self: English translation of PM Modi’s book of poetry to release next month

She was appointed as the governor of Jharkhand, and she stayed in this post till 2021.

With a stellar record as a legislator and with multiple awards for her work as a legislator, minister, and governor, she has several firsts to her credit — the first woman from her area to become a minister in the Odisha government and the first woman legislator to win the coveted Nilakantha Award as the ‘Best Legislator’ in Odisha Assembly, among others.

According to the publishers, Murmu’s story is a story of the “great democratic spirit of India”, which through this book, will reach diverse audiences influencing many to dream their dreams and realise them.

“This is the story of an inspirational woman, a tribal leader, who has been a Stateswoman with a solid political career behind her. Yet, we know little about her life. Her ascension to the national stage as a role model for all Indians, occupying the highest office in the country, is a powerful message for India’s tribal communities,” said Meru Gokhale, publisher, Penguin Press.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...Premium
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...

​​ 📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 10:45:35 am

Most Popular

1

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

2

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

3

Suspected gas leak: Over 50 women workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick

4

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: Who could succeed Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?
Explained: Who could succeed Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?
Telling Numbers: 18 lakh fewer stray dogs in 7 years, and the 1.53 crore ...
Telling Numbers: 18 lakh fewer stray dogs in 7 years, and the 1.53 crore ...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt: CID

Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt: CID

ED raids at 6 spots; Partha’s aide says money ‘slipped’ into her flats
Bengal school job scam

ED raids at 6 spots; Partha’s aide says money ‘slipped’ into her flats

Aamir Khan says he makes sure to meet ex-wives Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta at least once a week

Aamir Khan says he makes sure to meet ex-wives Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta at least once a week

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action
CWG 2022

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action

A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana
Delhi Confidential

A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

After Motorola, OnePlus to reportedly cancel launch event in China today
Tech

After Motorola, OnePlus to reportedly cancel launch event in China today

Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Opinion

Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematic

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement