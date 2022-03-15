Biography of late industrialist Rahul Bajaj to release on March 21

The first authorised biography of the late iconic industrialist and former chairman of Bajaj group Rahul Bajaj will hit the stands on March 21, announced Penguin Random House (PRHI) on Monday.

Rahul Bajaj: An Extraordinary Life, written by noted business historian Gita Piramal, chronicles the transformation of India through the life story of one of the most successful and visionary business legends in the country.

From Bajaj’s mother’s incarceration during India’s struggle for freedom to his own personal life, his journey in becoming one of the most well-regarded business personalities in the world, this book opens a window to the eventful life of the celebrated business leader and former parliamentarian.

“It is an honour to write Rahul Bajaj’s biography. He was an extraordinary icon and business leader whose life offers many valuable lessons. I hope that readers of all ages, backgrounds and professions will find him as fascinating an individual as I do,” said Piramal, who is also the author of “Business Maharajas” and “Business Legends”.

Bold, charismatic and ethical, Rahul Bajaj built Bajaj Auto, touted to be the most valuable two-wheeler companies in the world, and Bajaj Finserv, a financial services powerhouse.

The Padma Bhushan recipient died on February 12 at the age of 83.

According to the publishers, the book is peppered with incomparable lessons about family, business and public life, and about ultimately leaving an indelible mark on the fabric of society.

“Working on Rahul Bajaj’s biography has been an immensely enriching and personally rewarding experience for me. Gita Piramal is a veteran Penguin author who has delivered a masterpiece- a story deftly told with searing honesty, painstaking research and verve which brings alive on paper the maverick Rahul Bajaj was,” said Radhika Marwah, the editor of the book and backlist publishing lead at PRHI.

The 288-page book, priced at Rs 639, is presently available for pre-order online.

