Billie Eilish offers a peek into her world in new book ‘By – Billie Eilish’

Singer Billie Eilish has released a new book titled By — Billie Eilish, in which she offers a intimate glimpse into her life, sharing images from her childhood and pictures of her on stage.

The Bad Guy singer has been in the spotlight ever since her debut hit Ocean Eyes invaded the radio waves in 2016. She quickly took the world by storm with her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go, which earned her five Grammys in 2020.

Eilish’s music career has only grown, and earned her fans from around the world. She went on to win three Grammys for her single for the upcoming bond film No Time to Die in 2021 and broke the internet again with her Vogue cover shoot this June.

The book cover. (Photo: PR handout)

Eilish is set to make news again with her new book — published by Hachette — which promises her fans insight into the life of the pop artist. Coupled with the fact that she has been pretty reclusive about her life, it adds more intrigue to it, as it shows her fans the human side of the American singer.

With her second studio album set to release at the end of this month, it’s safe to say that we are going to be hearing a lot more from her in the days to come.

