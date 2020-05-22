Bill Clinton collaborates with James Patterson for a crime novel

Patterson and Clinton had earlier collaborated to write, The President Is Missing. AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Patterson and Clinton had earlier collaborated to write, The President Is Missing. AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Bill Clinton is all set to come out with a second thriller. A crime novel, it will centre around the life of a former US President whose daughter gets kidnapped. Clinton will be teaming up with his daughter, Chelsea Clinton and author James Patterson, with whom he had earlier collaborated to write, The President Is Missing.

The new novel will be a follow-up on the 2018 novel, but is not a sequel. According to a report in The Guardian, the publisher, Century, while announcing the book, described it something which was “informed by details that only a president can know”.

“I never imagined I’d be writing a book with a master storyteller like Jim, much less two. I was grateful for the success of the first book, and I believe readers will enjoy reading The President’s Daughter as much as I’m enjoying working on it,” Clinton was quoted as saying.

It will be out in June 2021. Speaking on the experience, Patterson stressed that working with the former president in 2018 was “a highlight of my career” and he is considerably “thrilled to have the chance to write with him again”.

Their first novel was a taut mystery which was shrouded in suspense from the very beginning. An attack on America was impending and a traitor in the cabinet is suspected. As the novel moves forward, the President himself is earmarked as a suspect and then, as the title hints, he goes missing. The book unravels in the course of three day and is considered one of the most engaging thrillers in recent times.

